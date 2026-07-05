William Alexander Peatfield

William Alexander Peatfield

bowler

Full name:William Alexander Peatfield
Nationality:Guernsey
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Independents Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings2121
Overs75.075.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs457457
Wickets2929
Avg15.7515.75
SR15.5115.51
Eco6.096.09
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings77
Not outs55
Runs3131
Balls Faced2929
Avg15.515.5
SR106.89106.89
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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