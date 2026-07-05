William Alexander Peatfield
bowler
|Full name:
|William Alexander Peatfield
|Nationality:
|Guernsey
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|21
|21
|Overs
|75.0
|75.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|457
|457
|Wickets
|29
|29
|Avg
|15.75
|15.75
|SR
|15.51
|15.51
|Eco
|6.09
|6.09
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|31
|31
|Balls Faced
|29
|29
|Avg
|15.5
|15.5
|SR
|106.89
|106.89
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0