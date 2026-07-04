Anthony Stokes
bowler
|Full name:
|Anthony Stokes
|Nationality:
|Guernsey
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|16
|16
|Overs
|57.2
|57.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|339
|339
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|18.83
|18.83
|SR
|19.11
|19.11
|Eco
|5.91
|5.91
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|58
|58
|Balls Faced
|62
|62
|Avg
|7.25
|7.25
|SR
|93.54
|93.54
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0