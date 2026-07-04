Anthony Stokes

Anthony Stokes

bowler

Full name:Anthony Stokes
Nationality:Guernsey

Teams

2025 Teams

Guernsey

Independents Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1616
Overs57.257.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs339339
Wickets1818
Avg18.8318.83
SR19.1119.11
Eco5.915.91
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs5858
Balls Faced6262
Avg7.257.25
SR93.5493.54
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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