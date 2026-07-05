Zaker Taqawi
bowler
|Full name:
|Zaker Taqawi
|Nationality:
|Sweden
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|47.3
|47.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|270
|270
|Wickets
|28
|28
|Avg
|9.64
|9.64
|SR
|10.17
|10.17
|Eco
|5.68
|5.68
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|2
|2
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|59
|59
|Balls Faced
|91
|91
|Avg
|8.42
|8.42
|SR
|64.83
|64.83
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0