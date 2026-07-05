Zaker Taqawi

Zaker Taqawi

bowler

Full name:Zaker Taqawi
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2024 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Overs47.347.3
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs270270
Wickets2828
Avg9.649.64
SR10.1710.17
Eco5.685.68
BB55
4w11
5w22
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1111
Not outs44
Runs5959
Balls Faced9191
Avg8.428.42
SR64.8364.83
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1717
Hundreds00

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