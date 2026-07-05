Zishan Shah

Zishan Shah

batsman

Full name:Zishan Shah
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Svanholm Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches676
Innings030
Overs010.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0510
Wickets020
Avg025.50
SR0300
Eco05.10
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches676
Innings565
Not outs121
Runs883088
Balls Faced877987
Avg227.522
SR101.1437.97101.14
Fours717
Fifties101
Sixies111
Highest501250
Hundreds000

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