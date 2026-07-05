Zishan Shah
batsman
|Full name:
|Zishan Shah
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|6
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|Overs
|0
|10.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|51
|0
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|25.5
|0
|SR
|0
|30
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.1
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|6
|Innings
|5
|6
|5
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|88
|30
|88
|Balls Faced
|87
|79
|87
|Avg
|22
|7.5
|22
|SR
|101.14
|37.97
|101.14
|Fours
|7
|1
|7
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|50
|12
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0