Abdul Wahab Hashmi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Abdul Wahab Hashmi
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|12
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|12
|21
|Innings
|14
|8
|14
|Not outs
|4
|6
|4
|Runs
|133
|59
|133
|Balls Faced
|132
|76
|132
|Avg
|13.3
|29.5
|13.3
|SR
|100.75
|77.63
|100.75
|Fours
|11
|2
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|33
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0