Abdul Wahab Hashmi

Abdul Wahab Hashmi

wicket keeper

Full name:Abdul Wahab Hashmi
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches211221
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches211221
Innings14814
Not outs464
Runs13359133
Balls Faced13276132
Avg13.329.513.3
SR100.7577.63100.75
Fours11211
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest313331
Hundreds000

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