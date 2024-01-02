MST (Melbourne Stars) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction MST 57 % Chance of Winning MER 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.699 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars will collide in the 23rd game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 2, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars are finally back in form and won three games in a row. They won their last fixture against Adelaide Strikers and are slowly climbing positions in the points table. With three wins and as many losses, Melbourne Stars are placed at the 4th position with 6 points and a net run rate of -1.466. They will want to continue this and hope to get higher on the points table.

Melbourne Renegades had a disastrous start to their campaign and lost four games in a row. They finally had a gasp and won a game in the competition. With four losses and a win, the team is positioned at the 7th position of the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.389. They will hope to keep up the good work and string together a series of wins.

Melbourne Renegades's chance of winning: 43%

Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 57%

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Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades to score more sixes (2.13 @Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades may be placed pretty low in the standings, but they have displayed a good batting performance throughout the competition so far. It was their bowling unit that led to their constant upsets in the competition. Melbourne Renegades scored 40 sixes in 5 innings at an average of 8 sixes per game. Jake Fraser-McGurk is in terrific form and has struck 14 sixes on his own. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars have only cashed in 25 sixes in 6 games, averaging to 4.16 sixes per game. This ranges lower than the former. Having said that, you should pick this betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Melbourne Stars 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total match sixes Over 10.5 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Melbourne Stars 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, aka the MCG, will be hosting this game and has a capacity of 100000. The pitch has something for both bowlers and batsman but is generally on the slower side. As the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers it is quite a tricky pitch. Teams will look to win the toss and bowl first, as it will get easier to plan the chase given how the pitch is behaving.

Weather Report

The weather will be quite overcast with a 94% chance of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 24°C - 20°C range.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Thomas Rogers Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland (c) All-rounder Mackenzie Harvey Batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Joe Clarke Batter Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades won their first game of the season against Adelaide Strikers. They gave a great batting performance in the previous game and should hope for a similar bowling display in the upcoming game too.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Imad Wasim Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars are coming after four consecutive wins. They chased down the massive target of 206 runs in 19 over in their previous game.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades lead the tally by 4-1.

Melbourne Renegades Won: 4

Melbourne Stars Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

In their recent clash against the Adelaide Strikers, the Melbourne Stars displayed batting dominance, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 205 runs in 19 overs. Beau Webster's impressive 66 runs, complemented by Marcus Stoinis' 55 runs and Glenn Maxwell's all-round contribution of 28 runs and 2 wickets, played pivotal roles in the Stars' victory.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades secured a thrilling win against the Adelaide Strikers in their latest match. Chasing a target of 177 runs, the Renegades exhibited their batting prowess, reaching the goal in 18 overs with 4 wickets in hand. Jake Fraser's outstanding 70 runs, supported by Shaun Marsh's 54 runs, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman's impactful bowling performance with 3 wickets were key factors in the Renegades' triumphant performance.

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Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Fraser-McGurk, a top-order batter, has been consistent, accumulating 175 runs, providing stability to the Renegades' batting line-up. He averages at 35.00 in his current campaign and posted 70 off 37 balls in his last outing.

Beau Webster to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Beau Webster's contributions with both bat and ball have been noteworthy, amassing 164 runs, displaying his versatility and crucial performances in critical situations. Webster averages at 54.66 in the competition and played a fantastic innings of an unbeaten 66 off 48 balls in the previous fixture.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Will Sutherland adds variety to the team’s bowling attack, and his role will be crucial in the next game. He has picked 7 wickets in 6 games and has an economy rate of 8.30. He picked a wicket in his last outing.

Glenn Maxwell to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

A pivotal all-rounder, Maxwell has been exceptional with both bat and ball, accumulating 6 wickets in his campaign for the Stars so far. He has an economy rate of 9.40 in the current competition but is effective in alluring the batters into submitting their wickets.