Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

Dhaka Dominators, who were known as Ministers Group Dhaka last season, could win only four out of their 10 league games whereas Khulana Tigers could manage to win five games and lost five games in the process to ensure that they ended up at the fourth position on the points table. In all, things would be interesting on Saturday when both sides would take on each other in the fourth game of the season at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on January 7, 2023.

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Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Dhaka Dominators have won 63.6% of games in the Bangladesh Premier League and the way they have dominated the league before the 2022 edition was a story in itself. On an average, things would look to be on the positive side for them but Khulana, on the back of a strong performance in the last edition, would hope for a better outcome as well. Dhaka Dominators have a win odds of 1.84 (Melbet) whereas Khulana have odds of 2.39 (Melbet) for this encounter.

Our Prediction

It is a contest between two heavyweights of Bangladesh cricket. While Taskin Ahmed is at the helm of the affairs in the Dhaka side, Tamim Iqbal will be steering the ship of Khulana Tigers for the third game of the Bangladesh Premier League. While both sides have good players to bank upon, we think Dhaka have a better chance to win this encounter.

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Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both sides possess some of the best players in the world and surely have it in them to topple the whole thing. Whereas the Victorians are high on hopes after the dominance last season, the Riders would be counting on the fact that they have assembled a fresh squad for the upcoming season and can have a fresh restart to their campaign.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has been a batting-friendly venue and since Jan 2021, the batting first teams have won 34 games out of 83 encounters. But chasing teams have had the maximum advantage due to the dew factor coming into play. But given Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers match will take place in the afternoon, there is a great chance teams would be eager to bat first here.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Friday but during the match time, there would be a cloud cover of 29%. That may aid swing bowling but there is no way rains are falling down.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Al Amin Hossain, Shan Masood, Ahmad Shahzad, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain Khan, Ariful Haque, Salman Irshad, Muktar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Delwar Hossain, Usman Ghani

Predicted playing XI:

Muktar Ali Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Nasir Hossain All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

In the last five matches, Dhaka Dominatos have won three and lost two matches. The side won the four of their 10 matches ensuring that they are pretty much in line to do what they were expected to do. With the new addition of Nasir Hossain and Salman Irshad, don’t be surprised if Dhaka Dominators upset the apple cart in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dasun Shanaka, Paul van Meekeren, Shafiqul Islam, Pritom Kumar, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Munim Shahriar Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Sabbir Rahman Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Yasir Ali Chowdhury Batter Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Shafiqul Islam Bowler

Khulana Tigers Team Form

Khulana Tigers have won three and lost two in their last five Bangladesh Premier League matches, but if we expand that list to 10 games, we find them winning and losing an equal number of matches. But given the fact that Khulana have assembled a winning combination this time, there is a pretty good chance that they will dictate the course as well.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Dhaka Dominators and Khulana Tigers have played 11 matches against each other and the former have come out victorious in seven of them. In the remaining four encounters, Khulana Tigers emerged triumphant. In the last five matches, sticking to the narrative, the former have won four games, which gives a massive advantage going into the Saturday encounter.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Dominators to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Ministers Group Dhaka, as Dhaka Gladiators were known in the last year, have been an aggressive batting side, especially in the powerplay. Their success in the league is established on the edifice of building strong top-order performance. In the last four seasons of the BPL, Dhaka have a powerplay average of 47.20 with a strike rate over 150. That gives you the impression that it wouldn’t be too far-fetched a proposition for any side to make a bedrock through it. With Melbet offering 80% topline on the market, you shouldn’t have any second thoughts.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Best batters

Mithun to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Mohammed Mithun’s propensity to score runs in the Bangladesh Premier League is well documented as the batter has averaged 34 in the last three seasons of the tournament. With a career T20 average over 24, we know Mithun is a man to negotiate any difficult spell with elan at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Then what are you waiting for? You can always be richer by placing your bet on Melbet.

Tamim Iqbal to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

The name Tamim Iqbal needs no introduction. What Tamim has achieved with Bangladesh puts him in the legends category but by averaging 38 in the Bangladesh Premier League, Iqbal has put himself in the section of legends. He is their top run-scorer in each of the three formats, he is only one of two players, Shakib Al Hasan being the other one, to score more than 10000 international runs. It would be a real surprise if anyone other than Tamim ends up becoming the highest run-scorer.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be Dhaka’s best bowler (Melbet)

Shoriful Islam has taken 6 wickets for Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League and think what, he has done that in only two games. Such has been his impact that Islam has never taken aback by the sheer amount of pressure on him. In T 20s, especially. While he would love to improve his economy rate, we are pretty sure he would walk away as the best bowler of Dhaka on Saturday.

Nasun Ahmed to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Nasun Ahmed has slowly become a mainstay in the Bangladeshi side, primarily because of the control he brings to the table. Furthermore, there is always a chance that Ahmed would pick a wicket whenever batters would attack him. In his last seven BPL matches, Ahmed has picked 8 wickets, making sure things would be pretty even from a concourse standpoint. Melbet would take care of the return if you back Nasun to do well.