Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction RAN 80 % Chance of Winning SLT 20 % Bet now! And then there were three! Match number 45 of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is here. In Qualifier 2, the Rangpur Riders will go up against the Sylhet Strikers at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday) at 6:30 PM. The winner will face the Comilla Victorians in the final on Thursday.

Facts Azmatullah Omarzai is the second highest wicket-taker in BPL ‘23 with 15 scalps to his name.

The Sylhet Strikers are vying to enter their first-ever BPL final.

The Rangpur Riders have only lost one of their last eight games.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Melbet is calling this game for the Rangpur Riders. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 1.805 for the Rangpur Riders, while the odds are 2.005 for Sylhet Strikers.

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Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Rangpur Riders have been in a final, and won the title. On the other hand, the Sylhet Strikers are keen to make it to their first-ever BPL final. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 58.12%—a split which this year’s results have only reinforced. So, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (342%), with winds as strong as 7 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Shoaib Malik All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Hasan Mahmud Bowler Robiul Haque Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

No doubt, the Rangpur Riders are the turnaround story of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League: six wins on the trot saw them ease their way into the playoffs. In their last five games, they have lost just once.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Ackermann Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Though they finished top of the table in the league phase, the Sylhet Strikers have not had the best of times off-late. Two comprehensive defeats at the hands of the Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians shook up their good run. In the last five games, they have lost thrice.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Head-to-head, the Rangpur Riders hold a complete sway over the Sylhet Strikers, in recent times at least. The Strikers have lost the three times they have played against the Riders—including two times in the league phase of the current edition of the tournament.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

RR to score more than 43 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

So far in this tournament, the Rangpur Riders have not gone all guns blazing with the bat in the first overs. But the tactic that seems to be working for them is to take time to settle in before opening up their arms. Consider this: in the Eliminator, they scored 47 runs in the latter half of the powerplay as compared to just eight runs in the first three overs. Given the pattern, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Rony Talukdar to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Though they have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. But Rony Talukdar—besides the experienced Shoaib Malik—has been one man to have put up his hand for the Rangpur Riders more often than not. Their upward trajectory in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League can be traced down to his emerging form—his consistent showing with the bat in the middle overs of proceedings. In the Riders’ last five games, the 32-year-old has posted 170 runs at an average of 34.

Towhid Hridoy to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Shanto have had a breakout season. Shanto’s calm consistency and Hridoy’s exuberance are what has propelled the Strikers’ campaign so far. In fact, it would be fair to say that the two have spurred each other on to remain the top-two run getters in the tournament this year. In the last five games, Hridoy holds a slight edge, with 179 runs at an average of 44.75—and that’s why you should bet on him.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders have a bowling line-up that has been firing on all fronts. Among them, however, it’s the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai, who has been in form in recent games. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand; he is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up 12 wickets in his last eight games for the Rangpur Riders at an economy rate of 6.39.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be SS’s best bowler (Melbet)

Just like the Riders, the Sylhet Strikers are also stacked with wicket-taking bowlers. Three of their bowlers are among the top 10 wicket-takers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Among them, their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is a sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate (7.62), the seasoned campaigner has picked up 12 wickets overall.