AI Simulation | SRL vs MSG | Mitchell Marsh's Blazing Fifty Powers Sunrisers Leeds Past Manchester Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh went on to score 61 runs off 33 balls as Sunrisers Leeds defeated Manchester Super Giants by seven runs in The Hundred. Nathan Ellis was able to do well in the death overs, as Brydon Carse took some crucial breakthroughs to allow the hosts to win the game.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Headingley, which is expected to offer a batter-friendly surface with good pace and carry. Fast bowlers will be able to get some swing early in the game with the new ball, which will make the first 20 balls challenging. But once they get set, they will be able to score freely with the help of the shorter square boundaries. Wrist spinners and bowlers using slower balls will be effective in the middle overs. A first innings total in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a cool breeze and no significant chance of rain.
Toss
Manchester Super Giants wins the toss and decides to field first. Aiden Markram aims to use the early seam movement with Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue to restrict Sunrisers Leeds to a low total.
Lineups
Sunrisers Leeds: Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickelton, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley (C), Dan Lawrence, Tom Alsop, Matthew Revis, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Nathan Ellis, Abrar Ahmed
Manchester Super Giants: Aiden Markram (C), Tim Seifert, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Moores, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker
Match Report
Sunrisers Leeds were able to claim an impressive seven run victory over Manchester Super Giants after defending a total of 168/6. Ryan Rickelton was able to provide a good start before he lost his wicket to Josh Tongue, but Mitchell Marsh continued to attack the bowlers with his trademark shots. With Harry Brook, he went on to have a 76-run stand, which even helped Sunrisers Leeds to score 56/1 after 25 balls.
Brook was able to accelerate in the middle overs phase, while Marsh went on to score 61 runs off 33 balls, which included four sixes. Noor Ahmad was able to slow down the momentum by dismissing both set batters. Matthew Revis went on to score 24 runs off 12 balls which helped Sunrisers Leeds to finish at the score of 168/6 after 100 balls.
Manchester Super Giants started the chase positively, as Jos Buttler and Tim Seifert were able to attack from the offset, helping the team to score 51/1 after 25 balls. Buttler was able to do well, as he went on to score 58 runs off 34 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen kept smashing boundaries to keep the required run rate under check.
The turning point arrived when Nathan Ellis dismissed Klaasen with a slower ball, while Brydon Carse dismissed Buttler with a short ball. 16 runs were needed off the last 10 balls when Aiden Markram smashed a six to keep hopes alive. Ellis went on with two yorkers to dismiss Markram and Gus Atkinson. Manchester Super Giants scored just 161/8, as Sunrisers Leeds won the game by 7 runs.
Player of the Match
Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Match award for scoring 61 runs off 33 balls, which helped Sunrisers Leeds to post a strong total and win the game.