BCCI Names India Squad for Two-Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Overall the Indian team looks perfectly balanced for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan will remain the major concern for the team, as they are subject to be cleared by the BCCI. Even in their place, the team has players such as Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal, who could take up their roles without any issues. The comeback of Ravindra Jadeja from an injury remains the key highlight of the game, and even the introduction of Saransh Jain to the Test side.