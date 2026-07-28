BCCI Names India Squad for Two-Test Series Against Sri Lanka
The BCCI has officially announced the Indian squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Players such as Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have made their comeback to the team. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan are subject to fitness clearance by the BCCI.
In just a few weeks time, the Indian team will be resuming its cycle for the World Test Championship. And it all starts with the test series against Sri Lanka, which will be India's first since the away tour of England last year. BCCI has recently announced the squad for the two games.
Shubman Gill will be leading the side with KL Rahul being present as the vice captain. The batting line-up has players such as Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The availability of Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah will be dependent on their fitness clearance by the BCCI.
India is also bringing a strong pace line-up against Sri Lanka, which holds the most experience. It will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while players such as Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna will also be available. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be playing a vital role in the Sri Lankan pitches.
Our Take
Overall the Indian team looks perfectly balanced for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan will remain the major concern for the team, as they are subject to be cleared by the BCCI. Even in their place, the team has players such as Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal, who could take up their roles without any issues. The comeback of Ravindra Jadeja from an injury remains the key highlight of the game, and even the introduction of Saransh Jain to the Test side.