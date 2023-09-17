JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction
JAM
56%
Chance of Winning
STL
44%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- With 56 sixes, Saint Lucia Kings have scored the least amount of sixes in the tournament.
- With 111 boundaries, Saint Lucia Kings have scored the most boundaries in the tournament.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning
Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings head into this final round of fixtures as defending champions need to go all out in the game if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings have already qualified for the playoffs hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if they end up resting a few players prior to the playoffs. As per our calculations, the title holders Jamaica Tallawahs are favourites heading into this game.
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 56%
- Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 44%
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shamarh Brooks has struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign averaging 19.4 runs thanks to his half century against Barbados Royals. Apart from that he has two ducks in the last five games and has scored 9 and 10 in the last two games which makes us believe his average isn’t a true reflection of how bad he has performed in recent games. We believe Brooks would fail to score well in the upcoming fixture.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction
In the two games thus far at the venue, the teams bowling fist has won the game on both the occasions. We believe considering how the games have been played out, both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
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Brandon King
|
Batter
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Kirk McKenzie
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Batter
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Sharmarh Brooks
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Batter
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Raymond Riefer
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Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
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Fabian Allen
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All-rounder
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Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
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All-rounder
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Mohammad Amir
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Bowler
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Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
Jamaica Tallawahs managed to end their five games losing streak as they defeated SKN Patriots and managed to overtake Barbados Royals in the points table. A win in the following fixture would seal a playoff spot for the defending champions.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
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Sean Williams
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Batter
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Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Roshon Primus
|
Batter
|
Matthew Forde
|
All-rounder
|
Kharry Pierre
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Chris Sole
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings managed to turn things around and secured an important win against Guyana Amazon Warriors which sealed a playoff spot this season. With 10 points in nine games Saint Lucia Kings are currently third on the table.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head
Jamaica Tallawahs have edged Saint Lucia Kings 13-07 in this fixture. In the recent past, Jamaica Tallawahs have won each of the last two games against Saint Lucia Kings.
Head to Head:
Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 13
Saint Lucia Kings win: 07
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Jamaica Tallawahs
Saint Lucia Kings openers have been in sensational form throughout the campaign the only issue has been both together have fared to score well in the last couple of games. Saint Lucia Kings have averaged 43.85 opening partnership this season which is just sensational and what's even more brilliant is the fact they have conceded just 16.14 in those matches. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have struggled to find consistency in the top order. In the last five games they have managed an opening stand of 1, 3, 57, 11 and 23, they average 27.28 runs as opening stand this season and have conceded 35.42 runs which makes this a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran seems to have found his form at the right moment for Jamaica Tallawahs as they try to seal a top two spot in the group. In the last two games Pooran has managed to score a century and a half century which makes him our top pick for the game.
Colin Munro to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter
Colin Munro has lit up in the last few games and was the main reason behind Saint Lucia Kings qualification to the playoffs this season. Munro has scored three majestic half centuries in each of the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers
Andre Russell to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Andre Russell had an underwhelming performance in the last two games but regardless he has been the standout performer for his side and with 11 wickets is out and out the best bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs this season which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler
Alzarri Joseph has had a sensational campaign thus far and most importantly has been in great form heading into this fixture. With 11 wickets in this campaign he is the leading wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which includes four in last two games which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jamaica Tallawahs
Jamaica Tallawahs managed to stop the rut as they ended their five game losing streak in the last game against SKN Patriots. The defending champions managed to post a first innings score of 178. The bowlers had a fabulous night as they SKN Patriots were bowled out for 119 and Jamaica Tallawahs managed to topple Barbados Royals and are currently fourth on the table.
Saint Lucia Kings sealed a playoff spot in the last fixture against table topper Guyana Amazon Warriors. Saint Lucia Kings managed to chase down 167 in the 18th over on the back of brilliant half centuries by Colin Munro and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Jamaica Tallawahs have won back to back games against Saint Lucia Kings which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with the title holders giving them odds as low as 1.77. We believe with Saint Lucia Kings having all their eyes on the playoffs that could favour Jamaica Tallawahs in this upcoming fixture.
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 1.77 (PariMatch)
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 2.05 (PariMatch)