JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction JAM 56 % Chance of Winning STL 44 % Bet Now! Jamaica Tallawahs take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 29th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 17 at 7:30 PM IST.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings head into this final round of fixtures as defending champions need to go all out in the game if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings have already qualified for the playoffs hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if they end up resting a few players prior to the playoffs. As per our calculations, the title holders Jamaica Tallawahs are favourites heading into this game.

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 56%

Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shamarh Brooks has struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign averaging 19.4 runs thanks to his half century against Barbados Royals. Apart from that he has two ducks in the last five games and has scored 9 and 10 in the last two games which makes us believe his average isn’t a true reflection of how bad he has performed in recent games. We believe Brooks would fail to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

In the two games thus far at the venue, the teams bowling fist has won the game on both the occasions. We believe considering how the games have been played out, both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

Jamaica Tallawahs managed to end their five games losing streak as they defeated SKN Patriots and managed to overtake Barbados Royals in the points table. A win in the following fixture would seal a playoff spot for the defending champions.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Sean Williams Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Roshon Primus Batter Matthew Forde All-rounder Kharry Pierre All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings managed to turn things around and secured an important win against Guyana Amazon Warriors which sealed a playoff spot this season. With 10 points in nine games Saint Lucia Kings are currently third on the table.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Jamaica Tallawahs have edged Saint Lucia Kings 13-07 in this fixture. In the recent past, Jamaica Tallawahs have won each of the last two games against Saint Lucia Kings.

Head to Head:

Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 13

Saint Lucia Kings win: 07

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Jamaica Tallawahs

Saint Lucia Kings openers have been in sensational form throughout the campaign the only issue has been both together have fared to score well in the last couple of games. Saint Lucia Kings have averaged 43.85 opening partnership this season which is just sensational and what's even more brilliant is the fact they have conceded just 16.14 in those matches. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have struggled to find consistency in the top order. In the last five games they have managed an opening stand of 1, 3, 57, 11 and 23, they average 27.28 runs as opening stand this season and have conceded 35.42 runs which makes this a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran seems to have found his form at the right moment for Jamaica Tallawahs as they try to seal a top two spot in the group. In the last two games Pooran has managed to score a century and a half century which makes him our top pick for the game.

Colin Munro to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter

Colin Munro has lit up in the last few games and was the main reason behind Saint Lucia Kings qualification to the playoffs this season. Munro has scored three majestic half centuries in each of the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Andre Russell had an underwhelming performance in the last two games but regardless he has been the standout performer for his side and with 11 wickets is out and out the best bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs this season which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler

Alzarri Joseph has had a sensational campaign thus far and most importantly has been in great form heading into this fixture. With 11 wickets in this campaign he is the leading wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which includes four in last two games which makes him our top pick for the game.