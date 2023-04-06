Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction YOR 77 % Chance of Winning LC 23 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Leicestershire in their first match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at Headingley, Leeds from Thursday, April 6. Yorkshire had finished ninth in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Their horrid run has seen them getting relegated to Division Two. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Yorkshire had a torrid season in 2022 but are expected to have a comfortable start in County Championship 2023. They are firm favourites to beat Leicestershire in their opening encounter and the reasons are obvious.

Leicestershire failed to win any of their 14 matches last year. They lost nine matches. Their last five matches have seen them lose four times. The same is the story for Yorkshire but they are fairly stronger than Leicestershire.

The likes of Adam Lyth, Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson and Matthew Fisher are big names in England cricket. During Yorkshire' pre-season match, Bess hit a hundred, while Fin Bean and Ben Coad picked five wickets hauls.

In the previous season, Wiaan Mulder of South Africa was the only Leicestershire batter who averaged more than 40. Lewis Hill was the next batter and the only other batter with a batting average over 36. Only two bowlers from the team got more than 30 wickets but both of them averaged in excess of 45.

Yorkshire have a point to prove after being relegated and they would come out all guns blazing in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire chances of winning - 77.16% (Melbet)

Leicestershire chances of winning - 29.41% (Melbet)

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Leicestershire look set for another tough season and finishing even in the top-five of the 8-team Division Two table will be a task.

Yorkshire, on the other hand. has what it takes to finish high in Division Two. They are expected to face tough competitions from Sussex, Durham and Glamorgan.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the last County Championship match played at the venue, Gloucestershire elected to bat first and won the match against Yorkshire by 18 runs. Essex elected to field first in the match prior to it and won the match by one wicket. In the third County Championship match at Leeds, Warwickshire elected to bat first but the match ended in a draw.

However, it is expected to rain ahead of the first day and on the first day of the match, the same can force the two teams to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to rain on Day 1 of the match. Clouds and sunshine are predicted from AccWeather on Day 2 and Day 3. On the final day there will be low clouds. The temperature will hover around 11-13 degree celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, William Luxton, Ben Mike, David Wiese, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean (wk), Harry Duke (wk), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman George Hill Batsman James Wharton Batter Jonathan Tattersall (c and wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Harry Duke Batter Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Matt Milnes Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire lost six of their 14 matches in County Championship Division One 2022. They managed just a single win. They have lost four of their last five matches. They will enter the new season on the back of three defeats.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Sam Evans Batsman Sol Budinger Batsman Louis Kimber (wk) Batter Lewis Hill Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann (cap) Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Tom Scriven All-rounder Ed Barnes Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Callum Parkisnon Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire's team form is devastating. They played 14 matches last year, lost nine and failed to win a single game. They too have lost four of their last five matches. Their last match of the County Championship Division Two 2022 was a draw.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Aces Head to Head

Also, Yorkshire have won four of their last five matches against Leicestershire. One match in 2012 ended in a draw. The last time the two teams clashed against each other, Yorkshire won by 10 wickets.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to win

Yorkshire are the clear cut favourites against Leicestershire who finished last in the Division Two of 2022 season and could not win even one of their 14 matches. With no firepower in the batting or the bowling department, facing a star-studded Yorkshire squad would be difficult.

Yorkshire had a dominating pre-season Leeds/Bradford MCC Universities at Headingley, the venue which will host the match. The likes of Dom Bess, Adam Lyth, Jordan Thompson and Matthew Fisher are big names in England cricket and facing them would be a task for Leicestershire.

Also, Yorkshire have won four of their last five matches against Leicestershire. One match in 2012 ended in a draw.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire's top batter

Dom Bess will enter the match on the back of a hundred in Yorkshire's pre-season match. Last year, he had scored 499 runs including four fifties. Overall, he scored 2413 runs in 79 first-class matches till date.

Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire's top batter

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has played a total of 61 first-class matches and scored 3058 runs at an average of 34.75. In the previous season of the County Championship, Mulder scored the second highest scores for his team. He scred 689 runs in eight matches at an average of 49.21. Two hundreds and as many fifties came off his blade in the season.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire top bowler

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Off-spinner Dom Bess will possess a lot of threat for a very vulnerable Leicestershire batting unit. In the 79 first-class matches, the England international has picked 216 wickets at an average of 32.62. Last year, he picked 36 wickets in 13 matches for Yorkshire.

Callum Parkinson to be Leicestershire's top bowler

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the previous season. He picked 30 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 49.56. Overall, he has played 54 first-class matches and picked 134 wickets at an average of 39.39.