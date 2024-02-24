Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning AUCA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.225 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury takes on Auckland in the finals of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Hagley Oval Stadium, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 24 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland struggled to get going after the restart as they lost three games in a row but managed to stop the rut and won back to back games and made the playoffs this term. In the elimination round Auckland went head to head against Otago who scored 276. Auckland won the game with four wickets to spare.

On the other hand Canterbury has been flawless in the second half of the campaign as they have been unbeaten in the last six matches. Canterbury’s form after an underwhelming start to the campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Leo Carter has had a phenomenal campaign thus far. Carter had a phenomenal game against Auckland in the last outing, he scored 80 off 106 balls as Canterbury won the game by 119 runs. In the last three games, Carter has scored 80, 107 and 33* which makes us believe he would score well in the finals.

Sean Solia has had a disappointing campaign for Auckland thus far. Solia returned to the starting lineup in the last game against Otago and struggled once again as he scored two runs in the match. So far, Solia has scored 127 runs with an average of 18.14 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Two of the last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Mitchell Hay (wk), Leo Carter (c), Michael Rippon, Bevon Jacobs, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Cole McConchie, Cameron Paul, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Boyle, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Henry Shipley, Michael Rae, Ken McClure, Sean Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Leo Carter Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Ish Sodhi All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a slow start to the campaign, but were sensational in the second half of the season as they were unbeaten in the last six games. With 29 points, Canterbury ended the group stages on a high which saw them top the points table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia (c), Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell, William O Donnell, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Angus Olliver, Ben Lister, George Worker, Adithya Ashok, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Ryan Harrison, Matt Gibson, Nikith Perera

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Cole Briggs Batter William O Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell All-rounder Jock McKenzie Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Angus Olliver Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland struggled in the second half of the campaign but when it mattered the most they won the last two games in the group stages and made the playoffs, where they beat Otago in the elimination round.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have had a slight edge in this fixture against Canterbury in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Canterbury: 2

Auckland: 3

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Canterbury and Auckland battle it out in what could be a spectacle for the neutrals. Both teams have had highs and lows in the group stages but all in all they have been the best teams in the tournament thus far and deserve to be in the finals this year. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages. Auckland dominated the first game as they won the game with five wickets to spare. The second game was a blowout as Canterbury won the game by 119 runs. In both matches, Canterbury had an opening stand of 61 and 43 and in both games they had a better opening partnership. Canterbury openers have been in phenomenal form in the last four matches, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the four games, Canterbury had a better opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls heads into this game in sublime form. He has been outstanding for Canterbury in the second half of the campaign. In the last two matches, Nichills scored 138 against Central Districts and in the last game scored 85 against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

We are going to go with Robert O’ Donnell once again as he was sensational in the elimination round against Otago as he scored 104 runs off 114 balls. O’Donnell has two centuries and one half century in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Zakary Foulkes impact in the second half of the campaign cannot be discounted. In the last three games, Foulkes has taken eight wickets and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the second half of the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to go with Ben Lister once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland in the last few games. In the last three matches, Lister ended the games with bowling figures of 2/59, 3/36 and 2/75 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.