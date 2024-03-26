CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction CSK 58 % Chance of Winning GT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.699 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in the seventh game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 26 at 07:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore with a sublime batting performance in the opening game at home. CSK managed to chase down 173 in the 19th over and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans struggled in the batting department in the opening game against Mumbai Indians as they posted mere 168 runs on the scoreboard but their bowler stepped up as they beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. As per our calculations, Chennai Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 58%

Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 42%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This bet failed to pay off in the last game but considering the fact CSK once again played at home we are going to go with it as Deepak Chahar has been brilliant at home for the defending champions. Chahar has taken over two wickets in four of the five matches which makes us believe he would bag over 1.5 wickets in the upcoming game.

Maiden overs are a rarity in T20 cricket and any sort of bet when it comes to maiden overs is a guaranteed payoff. Chennai Super Kings haven’t had a single maiden over at home for over a year and GT haven’t had a maiden over away from home for an year which makes us believe total maidens would be less than 0.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Three of the last four matches have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Deepak Chahar All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Sameer Rizvi Batter Tushar Deshpande Bowler Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings kicked off their season in style as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets and bagged maximum points at home.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Sharath BR, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Vijay Shankar Batter David Miller Batter Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans registered an impressive win in the opening game against Mumbai Indians as they defended a sub-par score at home and bagged maximum points.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have an upper hand in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings as they have three wins in five matches thus far. Both sides went head to head thrice last season and CSK won two of those matches.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 2

Gujarat Titans: 3

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings head into this fixture after an impressive start by both teams in the competition. On one hand, Chennai Super Kings posted their first win against Royal Challengers Bangaluru and on the other hand, Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in the opening game. This would be the first time both sides go head to head since Chennai Super Kings beat GT in the finals last season which makes this an enticing game for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head thrice last season, CSK won the last two games and had a better opening partnership in both matches. Even though CSK openers did not have a good outing against RCB in the season opener, CSK have been brilliant at home in IPL. Last season in seven of the eight matches, CSK managed to have a better opening partnership than their opponents which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.26 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a great game against RCB in the opening match we are going to stick with him once again, he was brilliant against GT last season as he scored two half centuries. With 590 runs last year, he was one of most consistent batsman for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Shubman Gill had a brilliant start to the game against Mumbai Indians as he scored 31 off 22 balls but could not convert it into a big score. With 890 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament and against CSK, Gill scored 63, 42 and 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Ravindra Jadeja did not have a great game against RCB but we are going to stick with him. Jadeja had a sensational tournament last season as he ended up with 20 wickets and was one of the most trusted weapons for CSK in the title winning campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Rashid Khan was unlucky in the last game against Mumbai Indians as he ended up with zero wickets but bowled well in the game. Last season he ended up with 27 wickets and was one of the star performers for Gujarat Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.