CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction CSK 55 % Chance of Winning LSG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.672 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chennai Super Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 39th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 23 at 07:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two games but since then they have stuttered especially away from where they have one win in the four matches. CSK’s home form would be crucial this season where they have excelled with three wins in three games.

Much like their opponents, Lucknow Super Giants has been excellent at home in the last game they outplayed Chennai Super Kings as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. LSG have one win in three games away from home. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in this game.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

Lucknow Super Giants’s chances of winning - 45%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Chennai looked like a great wicket to bat on but as we head into the second half of the campaign in the last few games, it seems the wicket has slowed down as spinners could make a significant impact in the game. We believe this would be a low scoring game and total runs would be below 357.5.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the spin department which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 70.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. With four wins in seven matches, CSK are currently fourth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have been brilliant at home in the last game they beat CSK with eight wickets to spare. With four wins in seven matches, they are currently fifth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 2-1. Both sides went head to head in the last game, LSG won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 2

Chennai Super Kings: 1

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head for the second time in as many games. In the return fixture, Chennai Super Kings got outclassed by Lucknow Super Giants openers who managed to chase down the target with eight wickets to spare. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock had a brilliant game as LSG managed an opening stand of 134 runs. With CSK promoting Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings with Rachin Ravindra to open the innings, they haven’t looked great especially with Ravindra struggling to get going in the last few games. In four of the last five games, CSK has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe LSG would end up with a better opening stand in the game and this would be a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.338 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a great outing in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman in the last few games and has scored two half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

It shouldn’t be a surprise that we are going with Nicholas Pooran once again as he has been sensational for Lucknow Super Giants this season. With scores of 64, 42, 40, 32, 0, 45 and 23 he has been the most consistent batter for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Even though Mustafizur Rahman did not have a great game we would still go with him as he has been sensational at home for CSK where he has bagged eight wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game. .

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.