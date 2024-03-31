DC (Delhi Capitals) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction

DC

38%

Chance of Winning

CSK

62%

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1.62
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Melbet

1.63
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1.649
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T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in the 13th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 31 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 516 runs, David Warner was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in the last tournament.
  • With 21 wickets, Tushar Deshpande was the leading wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings in the last tournament.

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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals have had an underwhelming start to the campaign. In the opening game against Punjab Kings, DC batted first and scored 174 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. In the last game, DC batters had an underwhelming game as they failed to chase down the target, Rajasthan Royals won the game by 12 runs.

Chennai Super Kings have had a sensational start to the season. They kickstarted their season with back to back games at home as they registered a comprehensive victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in the last game. As per our calculations, Chennai Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 38%
  • Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 62%

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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The way Chennai Super Kings have batted, it would be hard to bet against them especially on the venue which is tailor made for batsmen to excel. In the two matches thus far, CSK has hit 20 sixes and on the other hand, DC has hit 16 sixes in two matches which makes us believe CSK would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra’s debut in the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of spectacular. In the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ravindra scored 37 and continued his form in the last game against Gujarat Titans as he scored 46 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Fours: Delhi Capitals

1.89
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Most Sixes: Chennai Super Kings

1.52
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Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings

1.79
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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been dominated by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner

Batter

Mitchell Marsh

Batter

Ricky Bhui

Batter

Axar Patel

All-rounder

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper

Sumit Kumar

All-rounder

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

Anrich Nortje

Bowler

Mukesh Kumar

All-rounder

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost back to back games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the first two matches.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batter

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeper

Shivam Dube

Batter

Sameer Rizvi

Batter

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman

Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have been perfect thus far as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Delhi Capitals 19-10. Last season both sides went head to head twice and CSK registered a comfortable win on both occasions.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 10

Chennai Super Kings: 19

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have had a contrasting start to the campaign as one one hand Chennai Super Kings have been dominant thus far as they have outplayed Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Gujarat Giants in the first two matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have struggled this season and even though their openers have given good starts in game, they haven't been able to convert those starts into wins. Last season, both sides went head to head twice last season and in both games CSK registered a comfortable win. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games CSK managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe CSK would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

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Delhi Capitals

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2.29
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Chennai Super Kings

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1.63
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1.649
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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter

We are going to stick with David Warner once again as he shined in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. Even though Delhi Capitals have struggled in the batting department, Warner has performed well as he has scored 29 and 49 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad once again as he showed his class in the last game against Gujarat Titans as he scored 46 off 36 balls. With all the firepower that CSK possesses, Gaikwad's role in this team is to anchor the innings, hence chances of him scoring big is high which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as he was sensational in the opening game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tushar Deshpande to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Tushar Deshpande had a brilliant year last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for CSK. With 21 wickets, Deshpande was the leading wicket taker for CSK and in the last game against GT he ended the game with best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions have dominated this fixture in the past as CSK has a win percentage of 66%. CSK did a double against DC last season and looking at the form of both teams, the bookmakers have sided with CSK in this fixture giving them odds as low as 1.62 and we believe you should do the same as CSK would continue their winning momentum and bag a comfortable win come Mar 31.
  • Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.29 (PariMatch)
  • Chennai Super Kings to win @ 1.62 (PariMatch)
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