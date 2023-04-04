DC (Delhi Capitals) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction DC 57 % Chance of Winning GT 43 % Bet Now! Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have started their 16th Indian Premier League sojourn in contrasting fashion. While Lucknow Super Giants demolished the David Warner-led side by 50 runs, Gujarat Titans found comfort in familiarity. They got the better of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Staidum in Ahmedabad. With the seventh match of the season set to be played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on April 4, 2023, there is a lot to ponder upon. So tune in to your television or streaming devices, with the match kick-starting at 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

On paper, both have a strong squad to offer, but the Titans will be soaring higher by virtue of having an all-round team. Despite losing Kane Williamson, they have a very strong at their disposal. Delhi Capitals are given odds of 2.104, whereas Gujarat Titans are backed at 1.73. That gives a very clear picture of what to expect on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals Implied Probability to win - 47.53%

Gujarat Titans Implied Probability to win - 57.80%

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are sure to enthrall the audience as the Indian Premier League caravan returns to Delhi after a year. The last time when Delhi hosted the IPL, it had to be postponed with a surge in Covid-19 cases that engulfed the world, once and for all. However, we have everything sorted for you in this information package for this match.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

It has been a theme of the IPL, or T20 cricket in India in general, as the teams batting second have had more success at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi since IPL 2019. Captains who have won the toss have opted to bat and bowl first almost the same number of times. The average first-innings score has been 170, while the average first-innings winnings score has been 192 at the venue in the IPL since 2019. Hence, if the team win the toss, there are more chances that they will field first.

Weather Report

In the last week, Delhi saw rampant rain, but that was just an interlude to what has already been a rather sordid tale of antagonism between heatwave and paucity. Evening time would be pleasant, and the surface's dryness ensures better assistance for the spinners.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals looked off-color in their first match under David Warner. Especially the batting looked listless from the beginning. With all that hampering them, a monkey would be on their back to release in the game against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder David Miller Batter Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

The most in-form team in the competition, Gujarat Titans were the champions of the last season. They started the new season with a bang by beating Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The form is surely on their side, they just need to replicate the same thing repeatedly.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

Only one match was played between these two sides, and GT won that game convincingly. Gill scored 84 off 46 balls and helped the Titans post a total of 171/6. The Capitals looked like they could chase the total down, but Ferguson produced a double-wicket over to dismiss Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to dismantle the chase. He won the player of the match award with figures of 4/28.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat first six overs score over 46.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Shubman Gill notched his 18th T20 fifty in the IPL 2023’s season opener to become the leading run-getter for Gujarat Titans in the process. How he has changed his modus operandi for the Indian Premier League gives a clear vantage point to his success stories. Since November 2022, Gill has had a strike rate of 149.87 in the powerplay, averaging over 45. With Saha being a powerplay specialist with a strike rate of 143 in the powerplay since IPL 2021, there can’t be anything worthwhile to pick otherwise. Then instead of fretting over, go ahead and make a lot of money by placing your bet on Gujarat's first six overs score over 46.5 runs with Melbet offering odds of 1.83.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Anything else would be like fiddling in a box because Gill provides unlimited opportunities. Against Delhi Capitals, Gill has performed well more often than not and has been dismissed for a score of fewer than 25 runs only thrice in 10 innings while registering two fifties at an average of 35.2. Gill’s 352 runs against DC is his most against a team in the IPL till now. That should confirm his place in the hierarchy.

Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL throughout the years. He was the lone bright spot for Delhi in their first game against Gujarat and became the first player to score 60 fifty-plus scores in IPL. He is also chasing another milestone in the match against Gujarat Titans, with him needing just 63 runs to become the third-best batsman in IPL to score 6000 runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav has played only four matches but managed five wickets here. Kuldeep has bowled only in the middle and final five overs in IPL since 2022 and has been a great wicket-taking option in both phases of the game. He has taken 22 wickets in this period and 16 wickets in middle overs, which makes it clear that he would be a great addition to the set-up.

Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Rashid Khan made his IPL debut in 2017. Since then, he has been the most consistent bowler picking up 114 wickets at an outstanding economy of 6.4. His greatest ability to take wickets and break the opposition’s scoring rate in the middle overs makes him such a special performer. His bowling average of 20.4 and economy of 6.0 is the best for a bowler in this phase during the IPL, and that would tell you why we are backing him to come out on top.