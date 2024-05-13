GT (Gujarat Titans) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction GT 55 % Chance of Winning KKR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.148 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Titans take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 63rd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 13 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid campaign this season. After the disappointments of last campaign, KKR managed to turn things around and became the first team to make the playoffs this season. KKR heads into this game after three wins in a row and would be hoping to secure the top two spot in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans have failed to hit the heights of last season and have struggled to get going thus far. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings they were sensational as they outclassed the defending champions and mathematically are still in contention to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In 12 matches they have scored 67 sixes with an average of 5.58 sixes a game and have conceded 109 sixes with an average of 9.08 sixes a game. In eight of the last nine matches, GT has conceded more sixes which makes us believe KKR will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great game in the last outing against MI, he has had a phenomenal season thus far and with 461 runs he remains the leading run scorer for KKR thus far. We expect Narine to continue his brilliance and to score well against Gt in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 75.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership Gujarat Titans 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after four defeats in the last six games. In the last match they beat CSK by 35 runs and are currently eighth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Nitish Rana Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have stuttered in the second half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won three games in a row. KKR have qualified for the playoffs this season.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge against Kolkata Knight Riders in this fixture 2-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans head into this game with both sides desperate for points. A loss for GT in the upcoming game could eventually knock them out of the competition on the other hand a win for KKR would not only seal a playoff spot, it would also seal a top two spot on the points table. In the last game against CSK, GT openers did all the talking as they managed an opening stand of 210 runs. But we believe that was an exception as they have struggled in the top order throughout the tournament. GT have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last five matches which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.742 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

B Sai Sudharsan had a phenomenal game in the last outing against Chennai Super Kings as he scored a brilliant century as GT beat CSK by 35 runs. Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent batsmen for GT and with 527 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Phillip Salt did not have a great outing in the last game against Mumbai Indians, we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference this season and along with Sunil Narine have dominated games thus far. He remains one of the consistent batsmen for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohit Sharma had struggled for consistency in the second half of the season as he went wicketless in three matches but managed to turn things around against CSK as he bagged three wickets and ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has been sensational for KKR in the second half of the season and he continued his great run in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18. With 18 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.