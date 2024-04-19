LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction LSG 42 % Chance of Winning CSK 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings in the 34th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 19 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have started off their campaign in style as they have four wins in the first six matches and are currently third on the table. There were some concerns raised in games away from home but they answered their critics in the last game as they beat Mumbai Indians on the road.

Lucknow Super Giants have failed to find consistency this season as after a great start to the tournament they have lost each of the last two matches. In the last game, they were outplayed by KKR who won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 58%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Lucknow looked flat and looked another great wicket to bat on but as we enter the business end of the campaign, the wicket seems to have slowed down as in the last two matches the average score has dropped to 163.5 in the first innings which makes us believe total runs in the game would be low.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the spin department which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 68.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants had a solid start to the campaign as they won three of the first four matches but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start as they have four wins in the first six games and with eight points they are currently third on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have even record in head to head games 1-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice, CSK won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Chennai Super Kings: 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game in contrasting form as on one hand Chennai Super Kings have been dominant thus far as they have four wins in six games. On the other hand, LSG head into this game after back to back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. One of the biggest concerns for CSK has been the form of Rachin Ravindra who was brilliant in the first two games but has struggled in the last few games. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the domination CSK has conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the six games so far which makes us believe LSG would end up with a better opening stand in the game and this would be a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

It shouldn’t be a surprise that we are going with Nicholas Pooran once again as he has been sensational for Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has been the most consistent batter and with 223 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

After a slow start to the season it's fair to say Ruturaj Gaikwad has been absolute class in the last two games. Gaikwad is imperative if Chennai Super Kings aspire to go all the way. In each of the last two games, he has been the top scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur did not have a great game in the last outing he has made an impact for Lucknow Super Giants this season as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LSG and have bagged six wickets at home which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Mustafizur Rahman has been one of the surprise package this season as no one expected him to start for CSK prior to the tournament, he has taken the opportunity and has cemented his place in the lineup as he is the leading wicket taker for CSK this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.