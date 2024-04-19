LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction
LSG
42%
Chance of Winning
CSK
58%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 223 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament.
- With ten wickets, Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings in this tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Chennai Super Kings have started off their campaign in style as they have four wins in the first six matches and are currently third on the table. There were some concerns raised in games away from home but they answered their critics in the last game as they beat Mumbai Indians on the road.
Lucknow Super Giants have failed to find consistency this season as after a great start to the tournament they have lost each of the last two matches. In the last game, they were outplayed by KKR who won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 58%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
At the start the venue in Lucknow looked flat and looked another great wicket to bat on but as we enter the business end of the campaign, the wicket seems to have slowed down as in the last two matches the average score has dropped to 163.5 in the first innings which makes us believe total runs in the game would be low.
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the spin department which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 68.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants had a solid start to the campaign as they won three of the first four matches but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start as they have four wins in the first six games and with eight points they are currently third on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have even record in head to head games 1-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice, CSK won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 1
Chennai Super Kings: 1
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game in contrasting form as on one hand Chennai Super Kings have been dominant thus far as they have four wins in six games. On the other hand, LSG head into this game after back to back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. One of the biggest concerns for CSK has been the form of Rachin Ravindra who was brilliant in the first two games but has struggled in the last few games. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the domination CSK has conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the six games so far which makes us believe LSG would end up with a better opening stand in the game and this would be a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
It shouldn’t be a surprise that we are going with Nicholas Pooran once again as he has been sensational for Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has been the most consistent batter and with 223 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
After a slow start to the season it's fair to say Ruturaj Gaikwad has been absolute class in the last two games. Gaikwad is imperative if Chennai Super Kings aspire to go all the way. In each of the last two games, he has been the top scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers
Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Even though Yash Thakur did not have a great game in the last outing he has made an impact for Lucknow Super Giants this season as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LSG and have bagged six wickets at home which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Mustafizur Rahman has been one of the surprise package this season as no one expected him to start for CSK prior to the tournament, he has taken the opportunity and has cemented his place in the lineup as he is the leading wicket taker for CSK this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chennai Super Kings
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 2.12 (PariMatch)
- Chennai Super Kings to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch