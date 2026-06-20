Results Score Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 20.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pretorius Lhuan-drewicket keeper
|69
|55
|8
|1
|125.45
|Short Mattall rounder
|31
|19
|3
|2
|163.16
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mulder Wiaanall rounder
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|2
|0
|Ferreira Donovanwicket keeper
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.5
1
Milind Kumar to Pretorius, 1 run
17.4
1
Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
17.3
4
Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs