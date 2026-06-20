Results Score Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 20.06.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
TEX
TEX

152

SAN
SAN

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Pretorius Lhuan-drewicket keeper695581125.45
Short Mattall rounder311932163.16
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mulder Wiaanall rounder402907.2520
Ferreira Donovanwicket keeper402706.7500

Latest Highlights

17.5
1

Milind Kumar to Pretorius, 1 run

17.4
1

Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

17.3
4

Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

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