16.1 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump once more. Taylor gets forward and skies a sloppy drive on the leg side for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dilhari.

15.6 2 Length ball, outside leg. Glasgow creates space and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Athapaththu saves a certain boundary.