Results Score West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
WIN
WIN

99

SRI
SRI

98

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Taylor Stafanieall rounder272511108
Matthews Hayleyall rounder171720100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Dilhari Kavishaall rounder402225.530
Athapaththu Chamariall rounder301314.3300

Latest Highlights

16.1
1

DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump once more. Taylor gets forward and skies a sloppy drive on the leg side for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dilhari.

15.6
2

Length ball, outside leg. Glasgow creates space and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Athapaththu saves a certain boundary.

15.5
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

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