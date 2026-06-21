Results Score West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Taylor Stafanieall rounder
|27
|25
|1
|1
|108
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|17
|17
|2
|0
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Dilhari Kavishaall rounder
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.5
|3
|0
|Athapaththu Chamariall rounder
|3
|0
|13
|1
|4.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.1
1
DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump once more. Taylor gets forward and skies a sloppy drive on the leg side for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dilhari.
15.6
2
Length ball, outside leg. Glasgow creates space and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Athapaththu saves a certain boundary.
15.5
1
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.