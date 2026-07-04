Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Aura are set to lock horns in Match No.18 of the Lanka Premeir League 2022 on Sunday, December 18. The iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is scheduled to host the exciting contest and the match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

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The Aura, captained by Dasun Shanaka, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with one victory in five matches. Their net run rate of -1.696 isn't the best by any stretch of the imagination.

The Falcons, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have already made their way through to the playoffs with victories in six of their first seven matches of the tournament. Their net run rate of +1.876 is the best in the edition, and they are currently on top of the table.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

Barring one loss in the tournament, the Falcons haven't done much wrong thus far in the championship. Hasaranga, who moved to a new franchise after spending two seasons with Jaffna, has been excellent, both as a leader and bowler.

The Aura, on the other hand, have looked absolutely clueless and hence, are on the verge of getting knocked out of the championship. They started the tournament with five losses on the trot after which they secured their maiden victory, against Galle Gladiators.

Our Prediction

Our prediction isn't any different from what the bookmakers think. Kandy Falcons are the favorites to win the upcoming match. In their previous meeting, the Falcons beat the Aura by 77 runs and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis won the Player of the Match award. Barring any miraculous occuring, the result of the upcoming match isn't expected to be any different.

Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.495 (Melbet)

Dambulla Aura to win @ 2.610 (Melbet)

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Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Falcons started their campaigns with three wins and looked one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy. However, a defeat to the Galle Gladiators by 12 runs pushed them back by a significant extent. But they again won three matches in a row to find their feet back in the tournament.

The Aura lost five matches in a row to start their campaign in the ongoing edition of the LPL. Had they lost one more match, they would have been officially knocked out of the tournament. But the 48-run win over the Galla Gladiators kept them hanging by a thread.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction

The Falcons would look to bowl first after winning the toss since they have a strong batting line-up to chase targets down. They have a strong bowling attack as well, which can restrict the rivals to low scores.

Weather Report

There is around 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to short delays. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be warm with the humidity in the 80s. A fair amount of cloud cover will also be there.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Kandy squad:

Minod Bhanuka (wk), Andre Fletcher, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Najibullah Zadran, Oshane Thomas, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashian Daniel, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahmed Daniyal, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Janith Liyanage, Zahoor Khan, Kaveen Bandara, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Abeyratne, Carlos Brathwaite, Pathum Nissanka

Kandy Predicted XI:

Minod Bhanuka Batter and Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher Batsman Kamindu Mendis All rounder Ashen Bandara All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga Batter and captain Fabian Allen All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler Chamindu Wijesinghe Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form

The Falcons will go into the game after beating Colombo Stars by nine wickets on December 17. After being put in to field first, the Falcons bowled the Stars out for 106 in 19.1 overs.

Skipper Angelo Mathews scored 41 runs, but didn't get support from others. Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowlers for the Falcons with four wickets.

Thereafter, Kamindu Mendis scored a half-century and helped the Falcons secure victory with 24 balls to spare.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Dambulla Aura squad:

Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Forde, Dilum Sudeera, Pramod Madushan, Noor Ahmad, Lasith Croospulle, Tom Abell, Chaturanga de Silva, Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Kalana Perera, Haider Ali, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachitha Jayathilake, Dushan Hemantha

Dambulla Aura Predicted XI:

Shevon Daniel Batter Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper batter Dasun Shanaka (C) Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Sikandar Raza All rounder Pramod Madushan Bowler Matthew Forde All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Bowler Ravindu Fernando Bowler Dilum Sudeera Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

The Aura defeated the Galle Gladiators by 48 runs to open their account in the tournament. After opting to bat first, the Aura scored 178 for the loss of five wickets on the back of Shevon Daniel's 80 and Jordan Cox's 77.

Aura then bowled the Gladiators out for 130 in 19.4 overs. Pramod Madushan picked up three wickets and broke the backbone of the opposition batting lineup.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Head to Head

Kandy and Dambulla have faced each other three times in the past and Dambulla came up trumps two times. In their recent meeting, the Falcons beat the Aura by 77 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Kandy Warriors to have a higher opening partnership

As per the bookmakers, the Kandy Warriors will have a higher opening stand compared to the Dambulla Aura. Minod Bhanuka and Andre Fletcher can do a lot of damage if they find their rhythm. Although Bhanuka is yet to be on top of his game, Fletcher is going through a purple patch in the LPL 2022.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Batsmen

Andre Fletcher to be Kandy Falcons’ top batter

Andre Fletcher is one of the primary reasons behind Kandy Falcons' stupendous run in the ongoing tournament. He is currently the leading run-scorer of rhe tournament, having racked up 264 runs at an average of 52.80 and a strike rate of 135.38 with one century to show for his efforts.

His previous three scores read 44, 35 and 44 not out, showing that he has consistently been chipping in with useful scores at the top of the order. Needless ro say that the Aura bowlers cant afford to let him settle into a rhythm.

Jordan Cox to be Dambulla Aura’s top batsman

Jordan Cox hasn't let his team down as he ia their top run-scorer in the tournament. In six matches, Cox has scored 171 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike-rate of 151.32 with one half century and a top score of 77 that he got in the previous match against Galle Gladiators. He would want to carry the momentum and play another match winning hand for his team.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Bowlers

Oshane Thomas to be Kandy Falcons top bowler

Oshane Thomas finished with figures of 4-0-20-3 in the only match he played and he's our top bowler for the match. Thomas is someone who can get a lot of pace and bounce due to his big stature. Thomas can also be very effective at the death. He has odds of 3.2 for the upcoming contest. Thomas will also be looking to put in some strong performance and stake his claim back into the West Indies team.

Lahiru Kumara to be Dambulla Aura top bowler

Right arm fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has an odd of 3.5 for the upcoming match and hence, he is our best bowler. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Aura in the championship. Along with Pramod Madhushan, Kumara has picked up six wickets.

However, Kumara needs to work on his economy rate which is currently at 10.42. Kumara gets decent swing upfront and batters need to take calculative risks while facing him.



