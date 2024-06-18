SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction SRI 55 % Chance of Winning WI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women will clash in the 2nd ODI of the West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota on June 18. The match will commence from 10:00 AM. Let’s have a look at the details of the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

For the Sri Lanka Women’s team, this series will be of utter importance in relation to the upcoming world cup. They started this series with a win over the West Indies Women. The team looks good and will be ready to win another game in the upcoming clash.

The West Indies Women clinched a convincing 4-1 win in the T20I series and earlier swept the ODI series 3-0, under the leadership of captain Hayley Matthews against Pakistan Women. The team lost the first game of this series but will be ready with a reply in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 55%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 45%

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to draw the last series against South Africa Women. Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne opened for the team and posted the scores of 90 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. Athapaththu and Gunaratne average at 36.60 & 16.25 respectively in their ODI careers. The pair posted 88 runs as their opening partnership in the first ODI of this series. Athapaththu (38) and Gunaratne (40) were fantastic with their bat during the chase. That said, Sri Lanka Women’s opening order is in safe hands and they will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The Hambantota pitch usually favours spin bowlers. The surface offers significant turn and bounce, making it challenging for batters, especially against skilled spinners. Fast bowlers may find it difficult to generate much pace or movement due to the lack of grass on the stadium’s pitch. As the match progresses, the pitch also gives the advantage to spin bowlers. Both sides will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy with occasional drizzle. The temperature will peak at 30 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They batted extremely well in the last game. The top order struck the majority of the runs and won the game by 6 wickets. .

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle Batter Chedean Nation Batter Stefanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Zaida James Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

The West Indies Women won their last ODI series by 3-0. However, they are unable to do so with SL-W. They have a good squad but the batters lost their wicket pretty early in the last game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women have met 24 times in the format. West Indies Women have won 18 games whereas Sri Lanka Women managed to win 5 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 18

Sri Lanka Women - 5

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

In the first ODI, West Indies Women batted first and they posted a total of 195 before being bowled out. Matthews scored 38 while Taylore chipped in 33 runs in the game. While they were batting, it looked like West Indies Women would easily cross the 230 run mark. Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari then jolted the middle order and lower order to inflict a collapse. They picked up 3 wickets each as West Indies Women were bowled out for 195.

During the chase, Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu started off very well. They smashed 40 and 38 runs respectively to register a beautiful opening partnership of 88 runs. Harshitha Samarawickrama took over the responsibility of taking Sri Lanka Women over the line later. She smashed 44 runs in just 53 balls. Hasini Perera did her job pretty well in the deep order, contributing 43 runs to help Sri Lanka Women get home with 6 wickets in hand. Aaliyah Alleyne and Afy Fletcher from West Indies picked 2 wickets each.

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu is in terrific form. She was the best batter in her last series against South Africa Women where she scored 51 & 195* runs in the two games. She averages at 36.60 in the format. She struck 38 off 36 balls in the last game and will be the best batter in the next

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is the best batter from the West Indies. She scored 140*, 40 & 141 runs in her last ODI series against Pakistan. She was the top scorer of the team in the last game against SL-W (38 runs). She is in terrific form and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Aaliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne is the top bowler from the West Indies Women team. She took 2 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. She will be expected to perform well with the ball in the next clash.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the best bowler from the side. She has taken 18 wickets in her 20 WODI innings. She took 3 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.