Facts

Mayank Mishra leads Uttarakhand’s bowling unit with 21 wickets in six innings so far.

Gujarat’s Siddharth Desai is the leading wicket-taker of the Ranji Trophy so far, having claimed 29 wickets in eight innings.

Gujarat beat Uttarakhand in their sole head-to-head encounter in the tournament thus far.

Uttarakhand vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand made a rocky start to their campaign but they come into this game on the back of two successive victories, having beaten Haryana in the last outing. The latter were limited to 112 runs in the first innings and Uttarakhand overhauled it with ease as they scored 288 runs in response. Their entire batting lineup pitched in to put on a competitive stand but Yuvraj Chaudhary, Jagadeesha Suchith and skipper Kunal Chandela stood out with scores of 60, 50 and 40 runs, respectively. The bowlers swooped in and worked their charm as they bowled out the opposition for a measly 148 runs, giving the Kunal Chandela-led team an innings-and-28-run triumph.

Gujarat managed to break their losing streak as they took victory against Services in the previous encounter. The former surpassed a 248-run total with 256 runs where Kshitij Patel’s 56, Urvil Patel’s 48 and Abhishek Desai’s 44 were valuable contributions. Services were restricted to a measly score of 125 runs in the third innings which made life easy for Gujarat’s batters who overhauled it with six wickets left in hand.

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 61%

Gujarat chance of winning - 39%

Uttarakhand vs Gujarat Prediction & Tips 2025

Uttarakhand to score low before first dismissal

In the last four matches, Uttarakhand have experimented with their opening lineup as they had Prashant Chopra, Aarav Mahajan and Avneesh Sudha open for the team. However, their performances did not improve much over the course of the tournament as they secured totals of 43, 23, 7, 11, 24 and 1 before the first dismissal. It is quite evident that they do not have the batting prowess to challenge Gujarat’s bowlers, putting them at a disadvantage ahead of the upcoming fixture.

Uttarakhand vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

In the two matches played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in the previous season, the toss winners elected to field first both times but it did not pay off. The batting sides took victory once while the other game was drawn, and the average first innings stand of 493 was far too high to chase down. Despite the discrepancy between the toss winners’ preference and the outcomes, batting first will be the top choice in the next encounter.

Weather Report

Dehradun is set to experience sunny skies and there is absolutely no forecast for the rain on match day. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Sunny No Rain 21C 8Km/h

Sunny No Rain 21C 8Km/h

Uttarakhand and Gujarat Player List

Playing UTRH GUJ First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand are among the most competitive teams in their division so far, especially since they have two back-to-back wins. Moreover, their bowling performance in the previous game against Haryana sealed the deal for them, especially with the likes of Mayank Mishra and Jagadeesha Suchith on their side.

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat’s previous match against Services was quite an anomaly considering they were awful with the bat in the games prior to that. They are not strong enough to put up a fight in the upcoming match.

Uttarakhand vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

Uttarakhand and Gujarat met for the first time in the Ranji Trophy during the previous season where the latter won by a margin of an innings and 28 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Uttarakhand - 0

Gujarat - 1

Uttarakhand vs Gujarat Best Batters

Bhupen Lalwani to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Bhupen Lalwani has had a dry spell considering he scored a mere 11 runs in their sole innings against Haryana last time out. Nevertheless, he currently stands as their second leading batter overall with 214 runs in six innings. With two half-centuries under his belt and an average of 35.66, he is the top pick for the next game.

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Urvil Patel was among the top scorers for Gujarat in the last encounter against Services where he notched up 48 and 15 runs in the two innings. He retained his lead at the top with 275 runs in seven innings, including a ton. With an average of 45.83, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next encounter.

Uttarakhand vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Mayank Mishra to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Mayank Mishra was the second leading wicket-taker for Uttarakhand in the last outing against Haryana where he captured four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He has furthered his lead overall with a whopping 21 wickets in six innings and a brilliant average of 16.04, making him the top contender against Gujarat.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Siddharth Desai emerged as the leading bowler for Gujarat against Services with a fifer in the first innings and a four-wicket haul in the following innings. He leads their bowling attack this season with 29 wickets in eight innings and a stellar average of 14.79 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming game against Uttarakhand.