Facts

Kunal Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for Railways with 16 wickets in five innings so far.

Swapnil Singh is Tripura’s top bowler in the competition thus far with 19 wickets in seven innings.

Railways have a 2-0 clean sweep against Tripura in their head-to-head tally.

Railways vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Railways are down on their luck as they lost their second match of the competition so far, having faced Bengal in the previous outing. The latter batted first and posted a massive total of 474 runs, and the chase was an uphill struggle for Railways. Their top order collapsed rather quickly but Bhargav Merai and Upendra Yadav brought stability to the innings with knocks of 91 and 70 runs, respectively. They were bundled out for 222 and, following on, added 132 runs to their tally before getting bowled out once again. They wound up losing by a terrible margin of an innings and 120 runs.

Tripura, too, have been woefully out of shape this season but they turned their form on its head as they posted a whopping 602 runs on the board in the previous game against Assam. Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar absolutely knocked it out of the park with scores of 156 and 150* runs, respectively, while Sentu Sarkar’s 94, Manisankar Murasingh’s 52 and Rana Dutta’s 51 were all valuable contributions as well. Assam were bundled out for 238 runs in the first innings and piled on 367/7 in the second innings before a shortage of time forced a draw between the sides.

Railways chance of winning - 44%

Tripura chance of winning - 56%

Railways vs Tripura Prediction & Tips 2025

Tripura to score low before first dismissal

Bikramkumar Das and Hrituraj Roy are the mainstay openers for Tripura this season. They have played four matches thus far, having secured totals of 21, 29, 3, 4, 0 and 21 runs. The openers have also been ineffective on an individual front considering Das and Roy have awful averages of 10.50 and 9.66, respectively, and their inability to improve with time puts them on the backfoot against Railways in the next encounter.

Railways vs Tripura Toss Prediction

In the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium hosted two matches where the teams fielding first won on both occasions. Although the toss winners elected to bat and field first once each, the average first innings score of 275 is not quite safe at this venue. Based on these outcomes, the toss winning side will favor bowling first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are forecast at Valsad with no chance of precipitation whatsoever, and the temperature is expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Sunny No Rain 29C 18Km/h

Sunny No Rain 29C 18Km/h

Railways and Tripura Player List

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Team Form

Railways Team Form

Railways’ batting is their achilles’ heel this season as they have found themselves bundled out early on multiple occasions. Their bowlers, too, do not have the resolve to curtail the opposition effectively.

Tripura Team Form

Tripura kicked off their campaign with two defeats on the trot but they improved with time, and their efforts paid off in the last game against Assam where they posted a 600+ total. They certainly have what it takes to overcome Railways in the next encounter.

Railways vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Railways and Tripura have met twice in the Ranji Trophy prior to this where the former won on both occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Railways - 2

Tripura - 0

Railways vs Tripura Best Batters

Bhargav Merai to be Railways’ Best Batter

As predicted, Bhargav Merai emerged as Railways’ leading run scorer with 91 and 26 runs in the two innings against Bengal in the previous game. He has extended his lead overall with 322 runs in six innings, including three half-centuries. His average of 80.50 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite against Tripura.

Hanuma Vihari to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Hanuma Vihari was the leading batter for Tripura last time out, as predicted, since he notched up 156 runs in their sole innings against Assam. He leads the team’s run charts overall with 353 runs in six innings which is inclusive of two centuries. Averaging at 58.83, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Railways vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Kunal Yadav to be Railways’ Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected considering Kunal Yadav was the top wicket-taker for Railways against Bengal. He delivered 26.3 overs, bowled eight maidens, bagged four wickets and achieved an economy rate of 3.69. He continues to be their leading bowler overall with 16 wickets in five innings and an average of 20.25, making him the top choice for the upcoming match.

Swapnil Singh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

The prediction turned out to be accurate as Swapnil Singh led Tripura’s bowling attack against Assam with a total of five wickets in two innings, and he was tied for the position. He has a massive lead over the others with 19 wickets in seven innings and a brilliant average of 19.68, and he is anticipated to lead the charge once more against Railways.