FACTS

With 89 runs, Mitchell Van Buuren is the leading run scorer for Lions this season. With 173 runs, Ludwich Schuld is the leading run scorer for North West in this campaign.

Lions vs North West Chance of Winning

The defending champions have struggled to make an impact this season as they have failed to reach the heights of last season. They remain the only winless team in this tournament and have lost three of the four matches. Lions are currently eighth on the table. The last game against the Titans was called off due to rain.

North West have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have struggled to make an impact thus far. They have managed one win in six games and have been knocked out in the group stages. In the last game they lost against the Titans. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions’ chances of winning - 55%

North West’ chances of winning - 45%

Lions vs North West Prediction & Tips 2025

Rassie van der Dussen has been one of the most consistent batters this season. He struggled to make an impact in the last game but we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season and has scored 92 runs thus far with an average of 18.40. Even though he scored a half century in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Lions vs North West Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Johannesburg during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain 24C 42 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 24C 42 Km/hr

Lions and North West Player List

Playing LIO NOW First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Lions Team Form

Lions are the only winless team in this campaign as they have three defeats in four games and are currently eighth on the table.

North West Team Form

North West have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in six matches and are sixth on the table.

Lions vs North West Top Batters

Mitchell Van Buuren to be Lions’ top batter

Mitchell Van Buuren was incredible in the last innings as he scored a half century. With 89 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for Lions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ludwich Schuld to be North West’ top batter

Ludwich Schuld had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 39 off 22 balls. So far this season he has scored 173 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs North West Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Lions’ top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season and he got off to a great start this season as Swanepoel has seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Onke Nyaku to be North West’ top bowler

Onke Nyaku was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Titans. So far this season he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.