FACTS

With 248 runs, Matthew De Villiers is the leading run scorer for Warriors this season. With 157 runs, Lehan Botha is the leading run scorer for Boland this season.

Warriors vs Boland Chance of Winning

Warriors struggled for consistency last season but we have seen a massive turn around in this campaign as Warriors have won four of the six matches this season and are currently second on the table, level on points with Boland. In the last match they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 54 runs.

Much like their opponents, Boland missed the playoffs last season but have been magnificent so far as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with a perfect record, they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Boland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

Boland’ chances of winning - 55%

Warriors vs Boland Prediction & Tips 2025

JP King did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has scored 157 runs with an average of 78.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Clyde Fortuin has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 143 runs and is the second highest run scorer. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Gqeberha during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain 22C 18 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 22C 18 Km/hr

Warriors and Boland Player List

Playing WAR BOL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Warriors Team Form

Warriors have looked solid so far as they have won four of the six games and are second on the table.

Boland Team Form

Boland have been sensational this season as they have managed five wins in five games and are at the top of the table.

Warriors vs Boland Top Batters

Matthew De Villiers to be Warriors’ top batter

Matthew De Villiers was sensational once again in the last match as he scored a half century. With 248 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lehan Botha to be Boland’ top batter

Lehan Botha had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 21 in a low scoring match against Dolphins. Botha remains the leading run scorer for Boland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Boland Top Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be Warriors’ top bowler

Kerwin Mungroo was impressive once again as he bagged two wickets in the last game and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keith Dudgeon to be Boland’ top bowler

Keith Dudgeon had an excellent game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He remains the leading wicket taker for Boland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.