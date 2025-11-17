FACTS

With 251 runs, Gourav Choudhury is the leading run scorer for Odisha this season. With 338 runs, Dega Nischal is the leading run scorer for Nagaland in this campaign.

Odisha vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Odisha missed the playoffs this season and once again they have been inconsistent and have had an underwhelming campaign so far. They have suffered three defeats in four games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Vidarbha and they lost the game by 100 runs.

Nagaland headed into this campaign as an underdogs as they got promoted from Plate division last season and so far this season has been a struggle for the newcomers as they have three defeats in four matches and are eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Odisha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Odisha’ chances of winning - 71%

Nagaland’ chances of winning - 29%

Odisha vs Nagaland Prediction Tips 2025

Govinda Poddar was one of the positives last season as he scored 365 runs last term but so far this season has been a struggle and has remained inconsistent throughout the campaign which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Chetan Bist was solid last year and he has been one of the positives with the bat this season. So far this year he has scored 233 runs with an average of 38.83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last three of the four games which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Bhubaneswar during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain 28C 8 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 28C 8 Km/hr

Odisha and Nagaland Player List

Playing ODI NAGL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Odisha Team Form

Odisha are winless after four matches. They have three defeats in four games and are currently seventh on the table.

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland head into this game after back to back defeats. They are winless so far and are eighth on the table.

Odisha vs Nagaland Head to Head

Nagaland and Odisha have gone head to head just once in this tournament and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Odisha: 00

Nagaland: 00

Draw/Tie: 01

Odisha vs Nagaland Top Batters

Gourav Choudhury to be Odisha’ top batter

Gourav Choudhury had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 and 47 against Vidarbha. With 251 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’ top batter

Dega Nischal was impressive once again in the last game as he scored 47 runs and was the highest run scorer in the game. Nischal remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Badal Biswal to be Odisha’ top bowler

Badal Biswal has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Odisha this season. So far this season he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’ top bowler

Rongsen Jonathan was impressive in the last game as he ended up with four wickets against Uttar Pradesh. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.