FACTS

With 400 runs, Shikhar Mohan is the leading run scorer for Jharkhand in this campaign. With 382 runs, Shaik Rasheed is the leading run scorer for Andhra in this campaign.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Chance of Winning

Jharkhand have had an incredible campaign thus far as they are one of the unbeaten teams in the group and are currently second on the table and a win in the upcoming game would put them in the driver's seat to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they went head to head against Baroda and the game ended in a draw.

Much like their opponents, Andhra are unbeaten in this campaign and with two wins in four games they are third on the table. They started the campaign with back to back draws but since then they have won back to back games against Odisha and Tamil Nadu. As per our calculations, Jharkhand are favourites in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 63%

Andhra’ chances of winning - 37%

Jharkhand vs Andhra Prediction Tips 2025

Ishan Kishan was sensational in the opening game as he scored a century and so far this season he has scored 246 runs with an average of 82. In the last match he scored 28 in the first innings which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Srikar Bharat was brilliant last season and has showcased his class so far in this campaign. So far this season, Bharat has scored 260 runs with an average of 52 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two games which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Jamshedpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain 26C 8 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 26C 8 Km/hr

Jharkhand and Andhra Player List

Playing JHA ANDP First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have been sensational so far as they have managed two wins and two draws in four games.

Andhra Team Form

Andhra started the campaign with back to back draws but they have been impressive in the last couple of games as they have won back to back matches prior to this fixture.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Head to Head

Andhra have an upper hand in this fixture against Jharkhand in this tournament.

Head to Head

Jharkhand: 00

Andhra: 01

Draw/Tie: 01

Jharkhand vs Andhra Top Batters

Shikhar Mohan to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Shikhar Mohan head into this game after an outstanding performance against Baroda as he scored a century in the second innings. Mohan is the leading run scorer for Jharkhand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’ top batter

Shaik Rasheed was impressive once again in the last match as he scored 87* against Tamil Nadu. With 382 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Andhra which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Top Bowlers

Anukul Roy to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Anukul Roy did not have a great game in the last outing against Baroda as he bagged one wicket in the game. With 19 wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Kumar to be Andhra’ top bowler

Saurabh Kumar continued his impressive form in the last game against Tamil Nadu as he bagged six wickets in the game and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.