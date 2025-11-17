FACTS

With 540 runs, Aman Mokhade is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha this season. With 216 runs, Vishnu Solanki is the leading run scorer for Baroda this season.

Vidarbha vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Vidarbha have had a solid start to the campaign as they are unbeaten after four matches. Last season Vidarbha were unbeaten in the group stages as they went all the way and won the championship. So far this season they have two wins in four games and are at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Odisha by 100 runs.

Even though Baroda are unbeaten after four matches, they haven’t looked convincing so far this year. They won the opening game against Odisha by seven wickets but since then Baroda have managed three draws and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 74%

Baroda’ chances of winning - 26%

Vidarbha vs Baroda Prediction Tips 2025

Yash Rathod was sensational last season and so far this season he has scored 343 runs with an average of 114.33. In the last game he scored 38 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mitesh Patel had a decent campaign last season and has made a big impact thus far. In three games he has scored 163 runs with an average of 81.50which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two games which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain 27C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 27C 10 Km/hr

Vidarbha and Baroda Player List

Playing VID BOB First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha have been solid so far in this campaign as they are unbeaten thus far and have managed two wins in four games.

Baroda Team Form

Baroda have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in four games and are fifth on the table.

Vidarbha vs Baroda Head to Head

Baroda and Vidarbha have gone head to head twice in this tournament and on both occasions the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 00

Baroda: 00

Draw/Tie: 02

Vidarbha vs Baroda Top Batters

Aman Mokhade to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Aman Mokhade continued his incredible form in the last match as he scored a century in the second innings against Odisha and remains the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vishnu Solanki to be Baroda’ top batter

Vishnu Solanki has been solid so far in this campaign and has been the standout batter for Baroda. He scored a half century in the last game and is the leading run scorer for Baroda which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Nachiket Bhute did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 17 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhargav Bhatt to be Baroda’ top bowler

Bhargav Bhatt has been impressive this season. He bagged three wickets in the last game and with 13 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for Baroda which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.