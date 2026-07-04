Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Match Prediction

Two teams who are coming here after a draw in their last match, Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha will be a contest to look out for. Moreover, both the teams will be eager to win the match and hence to solidify their place in the top four teams and hence get a chance to play in the next stage of the league.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Chance of Winning

The tables have turned in favour towards the Himachal Pradesh team and it looks like they will be having a better chance of winning against the Odisha team. Stronger players who are healthier and fitter than their counterparts are all set to take on the game for their respective teams. Moreover, over the last few months, we have seen that the Himachal Pradesh team is worth giving a serious look at, especially after their recent performance against the top teams

Our Prediction

The talk about Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Ranji Trophy match is going around in the air these days. The anticipation for this game is exciting for all of us who love watching cricket matches. Both the teams are having a great season this time and hence the fans will be up for an exciting match. So, we are predicting that Himachal Pradesh will be the winner of the contest.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

Considering the points table of Group A, we can see there isn’t much gap between the two teams. However, this time, Himachal Pradesh looks to be in a more comfortable position.

Taking the Himachal Pradesh camp, we can see that Ankit Kalsi and Mayank Dagar are the two consistent performers for the team and hence they will be again relying on them to come up and perform.

From the Odisha camp, Shantanu Mishra and Suryakant Pradhan can be the game-changers for the team. These two players have been taking the game deep for the Odisha camp.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Nadaun is situated in the city of Nadaun which is in the northern region of India. Furthermore, the match between Odisha and Himachal Pradesh will be best suited in this stadium. So, we suspect that the pitch will favour the seamers and for this reason, we expect the team winning the toss to decide to field first on this ground.

Weather Report

The weather for the four days isn’t suitable for this match as there are predictions of rain and hence there will be continuous interruptions of the rain. Furthermore, if the match goes on, then the bowlers will be having a great time here and hence will get the time to take wickets against the batters.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

The Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy team has been doing great in the last few years and they are one of the strongest teams in the country. The team has some serious young talent, which is going to help them a lot in Ranji Trophy. Himachal Pradesh will be expecting to do well this time as they have done in the past.

Himachal Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

They have had a very good team and the fans will be looking forward to supporting them as well. The team is young and enthusiastic and all of them are eager about doing well for their state. The squad looks well settled and the fans will be expecting some good performances from this team.

Odisha Players List

After the great performance of the Odisha Ranji Team this season we have to hope they perform even better in the next season to create a new history for the state and for cricket lovers. They have got a good opportunity to make their place in the Ranji trophy and that can be possible only through hard work and determination which will come with the training before the season.

Odisha Test team for one-off Test:

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Odisha Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Kartik Biswal Batsman Rajesh Dhuper Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Debabrata Pradhan All-Rounder Abhishek Raut All-Rounder Biplab Samantray All-Rounder Govinda Poddar All-Rounder Subham Nayak Bowler Basant Mohanty Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Suryakanat Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

The form of the Odisha team hasn’t been great and hence this is the reason why they have been lacking behind which makes this team regroup and hence to perform well. Moreover, they will be hoping for some quick matches and hence win some of them so as to keep their hopes alive.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Head to Head

The head to head matches between both the teams have been in the equal record and hence this makes an amazing contest for both the teams out there. Some people argue that head-to-head records are becoming less important over time because so many sports have annual league competitions rather than individual matches. But in the case of Odisha, the team had 3 wins and 1 draw over Himachal Pradesh in the last five meetings between both teams; thus Odisha comes out on top here.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh will be playing their home matches and thus it would be a pleasure for their supporters in attendance. The fans are very eager to see the performances of their respective teams and the best players from each team lined up against each other. Thus, Himachal Pradesh will be looking to come out on the top this time.

Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.75

Odisha Betting Odds: 1.90

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Top Team Batsmen

Ankit Kalsi is the best batter from the Himachal Pradesh camp in the current Ranji season, for he has an impressive average of 54 in the ten matches that he has played. His contribution has been above and beyond everyone else in that camp and hence his team will look to him for batting points throughout their campaign.

Top Batter Ankit Kalsi@5.15 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Ankit Kalsi@4.90 (Melbet)

As a batter, Shantanu Mishra has been the hero of the season for Odisha and deserves to be awarded for his brilliant performance. Clearing obstacles within him is what makes him a strong contender for the top batsman award. At this point, one can only wonder just how much his performance will grow in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@3.95 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@4.05 (Melbet)

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Top Team Bowlers

A good bowler can make a big difference to the fortunes of a team and this is what Mayank Dagar has done. He has proved that a good bowler can often make things happen for his team as he has been a consistent performer for the team and even in difficult situations too.

Top Bowler Mayank Dagar@5.10 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Mayank Dagar@5.20 (Melbet)

From the Odisha team, Suryakant Pradhan has been leading the bowling attack as he has got the wickets at the difficult times and has made the things easier for the team which makes this bowler a go-to man for the captain.