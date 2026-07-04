Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Defending Champions Madhya Pradesh, placed in Elite Group D, will kick start their title defence against Jammu and Kashmir at the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu. The match will be played from December 13 to December 16, with live action expected to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh stunned everyone on the Indian domestic circuit when they went all the way to claim their first ever Ranji Trophy last season. With Rajat Patidar (658), Yash Dubey (614), and Shubham Sharma (608) dominating with the bat, Madhya Pradesh made it out of a tough group before getting the better of Punjab, Bengal, and Mumbai in the knockouts.

Jammu and Kashmir also found themselves in a group filled with title contenders but despite a good start, they failed to make it out of the group. Abdul Samad (233) and Qamran Iqbal (241) were the top run getters for the side but it was not enough to take them far in the competition as they ended up finishing third in their group.

Despite Madhya Pradesh being defending champions of the competition, the bookmakers have dished out fairly even odds. The 1.75 odds that Melbet has issued for both MP is only slightly better than that of Jammu and Kashmir’s 1.95. What this means is that the implied odds for the defending champions to open their campaign with a win stand at 57.14% and the implied probability for Jammu and Kashmir to exact an upset is at 51.28%.

Our Prediction

Coming in as defending champions, the onus will be on Madhya Pradesh to push the tempo from the get-go and will be heavy favorites for the game. Jammu and Kashmir, though, will be riding high on confidence after their exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Not only did they get out of a tricky group, that included Madhya Pradesh, they even managed to beat Kerala in the pre-quarter final before bowing out with a defeat against Assam. That being said, it is very difficult for the team from the north to come out as winners against the defending champions in a first class game.

Jammu and Kashmir to win @ 1.95 (Melbet)

Madhya Pradesh to win @ 1.75 (Melbet)

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Before the 2021-22 season started, Madhya Pradesh had only made it to the final of the Ranji Trophy once in their history, excluding the titles won by the Holkar cricket team. In a group that included Gujarat, Kerala, and Meghalaya, it was going to be a tough task to make it to the next round. However, they signalled their intent early by beating Gujarat by 106 runs thanks to Shubham Sharma who scored 92 in the first innings before an unbeaten 103 in the second laid the stage for the MP to walk away with the win. After sweeping aside Meghalaya by an innings and 301 runs, a draw against Kerala was enough to guide them into the knockouts.

A Shubham Sharma century in the first innings led the way for a 10 wicket win. Following their win over Bengal, Madhya Pradesh made it into the final where after restricting Mumbai to 374 in the first innings, Sharma, Patidar and Dubey responded with centuries to give their side the lead after the first innings. Needing to chase 108, Madhya Pradesh chased down the target in less than 30 overs to lift their maiden Ranji Crown.

Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, were placed alongside Puducherry, Railways and Karnataka. In a shocking turn of events, they found themselves leading the table after a game as Karnataka and Railways had played out a draw after Puducherry had suffered an eight wicket defeat. The joy was short lived though as Karnataka, riding on a Karun Nair century, raced past them in the first innings after Prasidh Krishna’s 6/35 restricted Jammu and Kashmir to just 93 runs in the first innings. Karnataka would go onto win the game by 117 runs and take control of the group. In the last game, they were again humbled by Railways as the latter walked away with a nine wicket win.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

This is the first time that the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu will host a match. With the restrictions due to Covid 19, there were no matches in Jammu in last season’s Ranji Trophy. In the 2019-20 season, the last time the Ranji Trophy was played in Jammu, all teams that won the toss decided to bat first. While two matches were drawn, the team that won the toss ended up winning the game once and losing it once.

Weather Report

The good news is that there is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. The players will have to deal with some chill in the morning with the minimum temperature being 8C. However, as the day progresses the temperature will increase with the maximum expected to be between 19-24C throughout the four days of action.

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Jammu & Kashmir squad: Shubham Pundir (captain), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Vivrant Sharma, Yudhvir Singh

Vivrant SharmaAll-rounder:

Shubham Khajuria Batter Shubham Pundir Captain and batter Henan Nazir Batter Musaif Ajaz Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper batter Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Auqib Nabi Bowler Mujtaba Yousuf Bowler Sahil Lotra Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir will come into the game high on confidence having beaten Madhya Pradesh on route to their highest ever finish in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the first time in their history, they were able to win a knockout game.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh squad:Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma





Yash DubeyBatter:

Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper batter Shubham Sharma All-rounder Rajat Patidar Batter Aditya Shrivastava Captain and batter Akshat Raghuwanshi All-rounder Saransh Jain Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

While Madhya Pradesh would not be too happy with their performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they will be quietly optimistic about their chances in the longest format. If their performance from last season is anything to go by, they should be right up there when all the chips are down.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

Even though Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh have been playing in the Ranji Trophy since the 1950s, the two have played each other just six times in the past. Madhya Pradesh have come out on top on five occasions while Jammu and Kashmir have been able to escape with a draw on one occasion. The last time the two teams met was way back in the 2014-15 season at the Holkar Stadium. On that occasion, Madhya Pradesh came out on top with a win by an innings and 97 runs

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

The head to head record points to just one winner. Having been knocked out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy by the same team, Madhya Pradesh will be a wounded animal waiting to pounce on the team that played a huge role in their exit. But these are not the main reasons for why Madhya Pradesh will be favorites in the game. The biggest reason is the simple fact that they are a better team from top to bottom and the disparity of class will show in the longest format of the game. If Jammu and Kashmir are able to escape with a draw, they will see it as an absolute win.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top batsman

Having played 51 First Class matches in his career, Shubham Khajuria averages a cool 32.97. However, he hit a rich vein of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy scoring 456 runs at an average of 76.00 in six matches. He is very likely to continue his form going into the long format as well and is our pick for the top batsman in the team.

Yash Dubey to be Madhya Pradesh’s top batter

There are too many options to pick from when it comes to Madhya Pradesh. While it was between Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma, we have picked out Dubey as our go-to guy. Not only did he score at an average of 76.75 in last season’s Ranji Trophy, he averaged an incredible 95.20 in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare where he was the team’s top scorer.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Parvez Rasool to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler

While he might not be a part of the limited overs team anymore, Parvez Rasool is still very much in the middle of everything Jammu and Kashmir do in the longest format. He finished last season with 16 wickets and is more than likely to repeat his exploits again this year. With Umran Malik away on international duty, his experience will be key for the team from the north.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s top bowler

In the absence of senior bowlers who have been called up for the National team, Kumar Kartikeya will be the main man that Madhya Pradesh look at for wickets. While he got just five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he had 32 in just six matches in last season’s Ranji Trophy. We are expecting him to pick it up from where he had left off last season and lead the attack for the defending champions again this yer.