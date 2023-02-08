Karnataka vs Saurashtra Match Prediction KAR 80 % Chance of Winning SAUR 20 % Bet now! Karnataka will take on Saurashtra in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from February 8. The action will kick start from 9:30 AM IST. Karnataka topped Elite Group C with a 12 points lead over Jharkhand who finished second with 23 points. In the semi-final they thrashed Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs. Saurashtra, on the other hand, Saurashtra finished second in Elite Group B with 26 points. Notably, group-toppers Andhra Pradesh also finished with as many points but carried a better run per wicket ratio. The side defeated Punjab by 71 runs in the quarter-finals.

Facts Mayank Agarwal is currently the seventh highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. His tally of five fifties, is the joint highest in the season.

Arpit Vasavada, who scored 77 runs in the second innings against Punjab in the quarter-finals, is just 33 runs shy of becoming first Saurashtra batter to score over 600 runs in the ongoing tournament.

Saurashtra all-rounder Chirag Jani has scored 436 runs and picked 12 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Saurashtra have shown some real character and done really well to enter the final four of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, however, beating Karnataka will be as hard as it can get. Karnataka are the clear favourites to win the match. They thrashed Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs to barge into the semi-finals. The Karnataka team is lashed with quality players in both the departments of the game. The likes of Mayank Agarwal (686), Manish Pandey (477), Devdutt Padikkal (244 in four matches) and Krishnappa Gowtham make the side a star-studded one. Pacers Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Vidwath Kaverappa are breathing fire and have picked 20, 11, 31 and 25 wickets respectively. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has also peaked at the right time and now has 27 wickets to his name at an average of 30.07. The batting is not just dependent on the big names as the likes of Ravikumar Samarth (659), all-rounders Nikin Jose (420 runs and 12 wickets) and Shreyas Gopal (341 runs and 13 runs) have also chipped in handsomely.

Saurashtra will be without their star players Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja who are part of India's upcoming Test series against Australia. The bowling unit is set to be impacted the most. The team would be heavily relying on spinners Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (37) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (30). Unadkat, who has picked 17 wickets in three matches at an average of 13.64, is the third-highest wicket-taker for the team. No other bowler from the team has more than 15 wickets to his name. Moreover, Karnataka batting is lashed with batters who are brilliant players of spin.

Saurashtra's batting unit is also under a lot of pressure. They have failed to cross the 250-run mark four times in their last six attempts. Harvik Desai, who has scored 516 runs for the team, could not open his account in any of the two innings against Punjab in the quarter-finals. Arpit Vasavada (577), Saurashtra's leading run-scorer, has scored just one fifty in his last seven innings. Veteran Sheldon Jackson is also yet to deliver and is averaging a modest 30.16. Jay Gohil scored 227 against Assam but since then he has scored 6, 24, 15, 34, 25 and 0.

It's quite evident that Saurashtra are going to have a tough time facing Karnataka.

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Karnataka vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Karnataka are one of the clear cut favourites to win the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Exceptionally talented batters and a decent bunch of bowlers have kept the side unbeaten in the tournament so far. Further, the team also has an experience of winning the coveted trophy eight times.

Saurashtra had to work hard as Punjab tested them to the core in the quarter-finals. Their regular captain Jaydev Unadkat will be missing from the game as he is with Team India who are all set to face Australia in a 4-match Test series which kicks off from February 9. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara will also be unavailable due to the same reason. Saurashtra will find it really hard to stop Karnataka's juggernaut and enter the finals.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

In the second last match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka won the match and elected to field first. The home side won the match against Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. In the match prior to it at the same venue, Karnataka defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs after opting to field. In the first match of the season in Bengaluru, Services had opted to field against Karnataka as well. The match had ended in a draw. In the last match at Chinnaswamy between Karnataka and Uttarakhand in Bengaluru, the former opted to field first and won the match by an innings and 281 runs. It's quite obvious that the side winning the toss would most probably elect to field first again.

Weather Update

Traces of clouds will be there but the chances of rain are minimal. The temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed is predicted to fall between 14 to 18 kmph.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka Squad

Manish Pandey(C) Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Siddharth KV, Shubhang Hegde, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Sharath BR, Ronit More, Venkatesh M, Vyshak V, Nikin Jose, Vidwath Kaverappa

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Vishal Onat Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka won four of their seven group stage matches. Their first match against Services was a draw. The Mayank Agarwal-led side defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs in the second match before playing another draw match against Goa. Later, the side defeated Chandigarh and Rajasthan by seven and ten wickets respectively. Kerala held Karnataka to a draw but Jharkhand succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat to Karnataka in the seventh and last round of group stage matches. In the semi-final, the side defeated Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra squad:

Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), D A Jadeja, Y Dodiya, Chetan Sakariya, K Patel, Snell Patel, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora, Jay Gohil, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja

Saurashtra Predicted XI:

Harvik Desai (wk)Batsman and wicket-keeperSnell PatelBatsmanJay GohilBatsman

Sheldon Jackson Bastman Arpit Vasavada (c) Batsman Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Parth Bhut Bowler Y Dodiya Bowler Chetan Sakariya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra kicked off their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season with back-to-back draws against Assam and Maharashtra. In their third match, they defeated a very strong Mumbai squad by 48 runs, and followed it with two more wins against Delhi and Hyderabad. However, the team then lost their final two group stage matches against Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by 150 and 59 runs respectively. In the semi-final, Saurashtra defeated Punjab by 71 runs.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Head to head

Saurashtra have won three of their last five matches against Karnataka. The two other matches have ended in draws. The two teams last played against each other in 2020.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Betting tips

Karnataka to win

Unbeaten Karnataka are the clear favourites to win their semi-final match against Saurashtra. Karnataka have managed to beat teams like Rajasthan and Jharkhand before thrashing Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs to boost their confidence further. The international experience and supreme quality of Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey have kept Karnataka in the good stead. Other batters in the team have also chipped in beautifully and the pacer unit has done an exemplary job as a unit. Saurashtra, on the other hand, have too many problem on their plate. They also faced a tough time against Punjab in the quarter-finals, winning the match by 71 runs only. Before their match against Punjab, Saurashtra had lost their final two group matches against Andhra and Tamil Nadu. The pace unit looks ineffective in the absence of their captain Jaydev Unadkat. Apart from spinners Dharmendrasinh and Yuvrajsinh, no bowler in the team has picked over 17 wickets. Their batters are also going through a lean patched and have lacked consistency.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Top Batter

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s top batter

The Karnataka captain has gained some tremendous form during the course of the tournament and is now his team's leading run-scorer. He has amassed 686 runs in eight matches at an average of 68.60. Two hundreds and five fifties have come off his blade already. The 31-year-old slammed a double hundred in his third last match against Kerala. Overall, he has played 89 first-class matches and scored 6540 runs at an average of 45.10. He has 14 hundreds and 36 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Sheldon Jackson to be Saurashtra's best batsman

The 36-year-old has a knack of making runs on big stages and the upcoming will give him that perfect platform once again. In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, he has scored 363 runs including three fifties at an average of 30.16 in eight matches. A rollicking knock is yet to come off his bat and he would be raring to make an impact in the big semi-final. Overall, he has scored 6382 runs in 88 matches at an average of 48.34. He has 19 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name in the red-ball format.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Top Bowler

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s top bowler

The pacer has picked 20 wickets at an average of 13.25 from four matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The 30-year-old picked three wickets in the second innings of Karnataka's last group stage match against Jharkhand. Overall, he has picked 33 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.06.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the ongoing season. He has picked 37 wickets in eight matches at an average of 29.56. In the quarter-final match against Punjab, he picked a total of eight wickets including a five-fer in the first innings. Overall, the 32-year-old has picked 293 wickets in 72 matches at an average of 28.44.