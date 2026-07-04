Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu will meet Saurashtra in their sixth group stage match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on 24th January 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both of these teams are part of the Elite Group B with 6 other teams in the race.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

This has been a terrible season for the Tamil Nadu team as they have won just once against Assam in the previous game of the Ranji Trophy. Out of the 6 matches they have played, they have lost 1 and drawn 4 matches. They are in the 5th spot of the points table with 15 points from playing 6 games

Tamil Nadu performed phenomenally well in their previous game against Assam by defeating them by an inning and 70 runs. They started the match well by putting up 540 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings. N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Paul and Vijay Shankar made a fabulous ton in the first innings. Tamil Nadu made a mockery of Assam’s bowling in the first innings.

S Ajith Ram came out of the syllabus for Assam’s batsmen with his immaculate bowling skills and picked up 4 wickets in Assam’s first innings. Tamil Nadu bowled out Assam at just 266 runs after bowling 100.2 overs. Assam was given a follow-on in which they were bundled up in 204 runs by Tamil Nadu bowlers. S Ajith Ram again was the top bowler for his team with 5 wickets in the follow-on. Tamil Nadu won the game by an inning and 70 runs against Assam and registered their first win in the Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra is standing tall at the top of the points table after 6 matches in the group stage. They were the only unbeaten team in Group B along with Maharashtra but were defeated by Andhra Pradesh by a shocking margin of 150 runs. They have a total of 26 points to their name.

In their previous match, Saurashtra was bettered by Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh batting first scored 415 runs, thanks to Ashwin Hebbar who scored 109 runs in the first innings. In response to this, Saurashtra only made 237 runs before getting all out. Andhra Pradesh declared the inning at 164 runs and gave Saurashtra a target of 342 runs to chase on the last day of the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson were Saurashtra’s best batters in this clash against Andhra Pradesh. All the other batsmen such as Arpit Vasavad and Samarth Vyas also contributed runs in the first innings for Saurashtra. Jaydev Unadkat was seen picking up some wickets against Andhra Pradesh. D Jadeja bowled beautifully in the previous game and also season till now.

Here is our prediction and analysis for the upcoming Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra match on 24th January 2023.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Even though Saurashtra lost their last match against Andhra Pradesh they still have a better chance of winning against Tamil Nadu who won their first game of the season in their previous match. The winning momentum is also with the Saurashtra panel as one loss can define their entire gameplay in the tournament. Taking all these matters into consideration, we would like to predict this match in favour of Saurashtra with a probability chance of 70/30.

Our Prediction

Given the past records of Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy we are confident enough about our decision of backing Saurashtra to win against Tamil Nadu. Saurashtra will aim to win their last league stage match and confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Our Prediction - Saurashtra to beat Tamil Nadu.

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Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2023

Saurashtra is expected to go all out against Tamil Nadu as quarter-finals are at the stakes for them. If they lose against Tamil Nadu they might be out of the tournament as 2 more teams are going neck-to-neck in the race for the quarter-finals.

Tamil Nadu on the other hand has already been out of the tournament after winning just 1 match in 6 games. They would want to end this season of the Ranji Trophy with a win though.

If Saurashtra bats first, expect the first innings score to be around 320-360 whereas if Tamil Nadu bats first the first innings score would be around 270-300.

Our final Prediction – Saurashtra to win on 27th January 2023.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The surfaces in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is good for batting as seen in the match against Tamil Nadu and Assam. Therefore the team winning the toss is most likely to bat first and put up big runs on the board. Moreover, Tamil Nadu totally thrashed Assam in the previous game by batting first. The average 1st innings score is 350 runs.

Saurashtra is most likely to win the toss and will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is going to be moderate with a slight chance of rain. We might see a reduction of days or some interruption due to rain in the game. The conditions of the surface will favour the bowlers more in the second and third innings of the match.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad – B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, B Indrajith (captain), R Sai Kishore (vice-captain)

Tamil Nadupredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan Batter Baba Aparajith Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Pradosh Paul Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Sai Kishore Bowler S Ajith Ram Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Trilok Nag Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu displayed a mediocre performance in the entire Ranji Trophy after playing 6 matches. They are eliminated from this season’s Ranji Trophy race and will play their last match of this edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Captain Sai Kishore would once again show his captaincy skills against Saurashtra for the last time and end the tournament with a win. S Ajith Ram needs to continue his top bowling form from the match against Assam in order to make his team win their second and last match of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad – Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), D A Jadeja, Y Dodiya, Chetan Sakariya, K Patel, Snell Patel, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora, Jay Gohil, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Harvik Desai Batter Sheldon Jackson Batsman Chirag Jani Bowler Chetan Sakariya Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder DA Jadeja Bowler Jay Gohil Batter Devang Karamta Bowler Arpit Vasavada Batter Samarth Vyas Batter

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has played some remarkable matches in the tournament and lost just one match so far. They are the only team in Group B to win 3 consecutive matches in the tournament. they would want to continue this form and reach the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy. The trophy is not far from them if they continue their top-grade performance.

Captain Jaydev Unadkat has been doing some exceptional work with his captaincy and making sure that his team get to the quarter-finals. He took a hat-trick after returning back to Saurashtra and finished the innings with 8 wickets. Arpit Vasavada and Harvik Desai have handled the batting line-up well and would want to continue their form.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Tamil Nadu winning the game is 2.74, while for Saurashtra it is 1.65. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsman

N Jagadeesan will once again be the batter to watch out for from Tamil Nadu’s perspective. He would be looking for a big score in this match.

Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to be Saurashtra’s best batter in this match as well.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowlers

S Ajith Ram is our top bowler pick from Tamil Nadu’s camp. He can pick four or more wickets in the match. Saurashtra will have to do some extra preparations in order to face this bowler.

All eyes once again will be on DA Jadeja as he will once again look to dismantle the opponent’s batting line-up in the beginning only.