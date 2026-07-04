Vidarbha vs Gujarat Match Prediction

Vidarbha will take on Gujarat in their sixth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 from January 17 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur. The action will kick start from 9:30 PM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Vidarbha are currently placed fifth in Elite Group D after losing and winning two matches each. Gujarat, on the other hand, are currently tied with Railways at 14 points. Gujarat also have won and lost two matches each.

The match will give Gujarat an opportunity to resurrect their campaign and have a shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds. Notably, Gujarat have lost their last two matches and need to win their remaining two group stage matches to stay in the hunt for the coveted trophy. Vidarbha will also look to win their third match of the season.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Home team Vidarbha is expected to have a better shot at winning the match. Gujarat will enter the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and will be under pressure to start with. Their batting unit has crumbled time and again and would be put to test again. Their scores in last four innings read as 121, 211, 138 and 97. The batting unit has primarily revolved around Priyank Panchal (583) and Manan Hingrajia (323). No other batter from the team is averaging over 30. The bowlers have done their job but that hasn't helped the team win the games as the batters have repeatedly failed.

Vidarbha also aren't having a tremendous run. They lost two back-to-back matches before playing a draw against Chandigarh in their last game. However, they stand well balanced in comparison to Gujarat. As many as four of their batters have scored more than 300 matches so far. Three of them are averaging over 40. Two more batters have scored over 200 runs. The bowling department is also prevailing in the presence of left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate who has picked 24 wickets and off-spinner Aditya Wakhare who has 19 wickets to his name so far. Pacer Yash Thakur has also found rhythm with 16 wickets at an average of 18.37.

Our Prediction

Vidarbha will start as favourites despite being ranked lower than Gujarat in the Elite Group D points table. The better batting composition of the team and a decent bowling attack look set to test an under-pressure Gujarat who have lost their last two matches. Gujarat and their over dependence on their captain Priyank Panchal has come to the fore and their repeated batting collapse has done nothing but wasted all the good work from the bowlers. Vidarbha find themselves in a comfortable spot also because they will be playing at their home ground where they have won two out of their three games this season.

Vidarbha to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

Gujarat to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Last season Vidarbha won one game and drew two. They finished second in Elite Group G but failed to move into the knockout rounds.

In the ongoing season, the team kicked off their campaign with two wins but things have gone downhill for them since then. Back-to-back defeats against Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, and then a draw against Chandigarh have dented their chance to qualify in the quarter-finals big time.

Gujarat were placed in Elite Group A in the previous season and they too failed to qualify for the knockout rounds. They lost to Madhya Pradesh and Kerala before beating Meghalaya in their last match.

In Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Gujarat played a draw against Tripura to begin with. Later, they defeated Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh. These two wins were followed by two defeats against Punjab and Madhya Pradesh respectively. The same has made their road to the quarter-finals difficult as they face quality opposition in Vidarbha and Railways in their last two group stage matches.

Notably, the top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Match Toss Prediction

Vidarbha elected to bat first in their first game at the same venue in this season. In the following match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jammu and Kashmir opted to bat first and won the match by 39 runs. Going by the trend, the team winning the toss is most likely to bat.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Nagpur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 29 to 31-degree celsius.

Vidarbha Team List

Vidarbha Squad

Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare Siddhesh Wath, Mohit Kale, Lalit M Yadav, Harsh Dubey

Predicted XI:

Faiz Fazal (c) Batsman Sanjay R All-rounder Atharva Taide Batsman G Satish Batsman Apoorva Wankhede Batsman Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya T Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha defeated Railways and Tripura to kick off their campaign before losing to Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh in their following matches. Their last match against Chandigarh ended in a draw. The team is currently placed fifth in Elite Group D.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat Squad

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk) (vc), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel

Gujarat Predicted XI

Kathan Patel Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Priyesh Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Het Patel (WK) Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Hardik Patel Bowler Chintan Gaja All-rounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Shen Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

After playing a draw match against Tripura, Gujarat defeated Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh by nine wickets and by an innings and 87 runs respectively. In their last two matches, they have suffered defeats against Punjab (by 380 runs) and Madhya Pradesh (by 260 runs). The bowling department has shown a lot of character but the batters have let the team down.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat head to head

In their last five encounters (2007-2020), Gujarat have won three out of five matches against Vidarbha. One match ended in a draw. The two last locked horns in 2022.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Vidarbha to win

Vidarbha will start as favourites despite being ranked lower than Gujarat in the Elite Group D points table. The better batting composition of the team and a decent bowling attack look set to test an under-pressure Gujarat who have lost their last two matches. Gujarat and their over dependence on their captain Priyank Panchal has come to the fore and their repeated batting collapse has done nothing but wasted all the good work from the bowlers. Vidarbha find themselves in a comfortable spot also because they will be playing at their home ground where they have won two out of their three games this season.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Top Team Batsmen

Faiz Fazal to be Vidarbha’s top batter

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal is the leading run-scorer for his team currently. He has scored 368 runs in five matches at an average of 40.88. Two hundreds and a fifty have come off his bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Since scoring a hundred in each of the two innings against Railways, Fazal has managed to score just one fifty in his last seven innings. However, keeping a batter of his quality is never easy and he might just be all set to shift gears in the all-important upcoming clash. Overall, the veteran has scored 9105 runs in 133 matches at an average of 42.15. He has 24 hundreds and 39 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat's top batter

The star right-hand batter has single-handedly been the pick of the Gujarat batting line-up. With 583 runs at an average of 116.60 in five matches under his belt, he is third on the list of highest run-scorers this season. The 32-year-old has already hit two hundreds and three fifties in the ongoing season. Overall, he has scored 7901 runs in 111 first-class matches at an average of 53.46. He has hit a total of 26 hundreds and 31 fifties in red-ball cricket.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Top Team Bowlers

Akshay Wakhare to be Vidarbha's to bowler

Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare is expected to pose a major threat for Gujarat batters. The 37-year-old is currently the second highest run-scorer for his team. He has picked 19 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.31. His best bowling performance in the season came against Railways when he picked nine wickets ( 5 in first and 4 in second) the match. Overall, he has picked 305 wickets in 91 matches at an average of 28.61.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat's top bowler

The left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 25 scalps to his name at an average of 21.40. In the last match against Madhya Pradesh, he picked four wickets for 80 runs. In the previous two matches, he picked six and 14 wickets against Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir respectively. Overall, he has picked 110 first-class wickets in 24 matches at an average of 26.17. He has registered nine five-wicket hauls in his career so far.