MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will kick off the first-ever edition of SA20 2023 on 10th January at Newlands, Cape Town.

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The MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals can be considered as one of the best teams in the SA20 2023 with an all-round squad. Both teams have some phenomenally skilled players in their panel who can turn the match in their favour.

With both teams looking to start the tournament with a win, it will be a challenge for the teams as MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals both are hungry for the win.

We are very excited for the kick-off of season 1 of SA20, and so are the teams we are affirmative that all the cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting too. Here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated match of SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town will be led by Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan in the upcoming SA20 2023. The squad contains the likes of Sam Curran who was the most expensive player in the recently concluded IPL auction. Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Jofra Archer are also in the MI Cape Town panel.

On the other hand, Paarl Royals will be playing under the captaincy of David Miller. They too have standout plates such as Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan on their side to make them win in the future.

Both the teams are equally competitive and the squads look well-balanced for SA20 2023. We are rooting for MI Cape Town with a 60/40 chance of winning the first-ever SA20 match.

Our Prediction

With Liam Livingstone on their side, the middle order looks rock solid for MI Cape Town. Liam Livingstone is likely to partner with Dewald Brevis to score big runs in the upcoming match. Even though this is the first clash between the teams, we are backing MI Cape Town to win the match. While Paarl Royals is also expected to give a tough fight, we are leaning more towards MI Cape Town to win the opener.

Our Prediction - MI Cape Town to Win

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MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

MI Cape Town has a better chance of winning the game with their experienced and in-form players in the line-up. The attacking middle order, multiple bowling options and variety in the powerplay as well as the death overs favour MI Cape Town.

If MI Cape Town bats first, we expect a score of 175 plus runs. If Paarl Royals bat first, expect somewhere between (155 to 165) runs.

Liam Livingstone is a player to watch for the Paarl Royals. Expect some runs from his bat. Jos Buttler can be a troublemaker from the MI Cape Town camp.

We are backing the MI Cape Town to win the 1st match of SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Newlands, Cape Town is a batting-friendly pitch. The average first-inning score here is 180 plus. We can expect a high-scoring encounter in the opening of the SA20 match. It would be a nightmare for the bowling department but entertainment for the audience and the fans. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first as it is difficult to chase a total at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Newlands, Cape Town to drift around 24°C during the match timings with 70% humidity. The 15 km/hr wind can support the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the first game.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad - Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelefson, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer.

MI Cape Town predicted playing XI:

Jofra Archer was added to the squad as a wild card player before the inaugural of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town is excited to have Liam Livingstone on its side. The explosive middle-order batsman will be a treat to watch playing for MI Cape Town.

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Linde Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Odean Smith All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, the likely opening pair of MI Cape Town are in impressive touch. Rassie van der Dussen has averaged above 35 runs in the T20is. Both players can score quick and big runs in the powerplay. Liam Livingstone is another player to watch out for.

Skipper Rashid Khan needs no instruction. He will be leading the team in both departments. Sam Curran is an asset for MI Cape Town. He can be seen picking multiple wickets and scoring runs for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town looks set to start the tournament with a win and gain the winning momentum early on in the SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad - Jos Buttler, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds.





Paarl Royals Predicted Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell will lead the Paarl Royals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Evan Jones Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Corbin Bosch Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals will not be looking to start the tournament by being on the losing side. Moreover, David Miller and his men have the potential to turn things around. Jos Buttler and David Miller have been phenomenal for their respective national teams in the T20is. Both players have amassed over 825 runs last year in the T20i for their national team.

The bowling attack led by Lungi Ngidi will be supported by Obed McCoy and Corbin Bosch. Obed McCoy can be a double-edged sword, meaning he is likely to go for runs but will have multiple wickets in the match.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Head-to-Head

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will plate their first-ever match against each other as this is the first match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of MI Cape Town to win the game is 1.91, while for Paarl Royals it's also 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batsmen

Jos Buttler can be the leading run-scorer for Paarl Royals this season of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 30 runs in the opening game.

The pocket-size dynamite Dewald Brevis can be the highest run scorer for MI Cape Town in the first of season 1.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Sam Curran is our pick of the bowlers for MI Cape Town. He has 25 wickets to his name playing for England last year in the T20is. Sam Curran will be the key if MI Cape Town expects to restrict Paarl Royals to under 150 runs.

Lungi Ngidi can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match. The batsmen will look to go after him and in the process might mistime a shot or two.