Auckland vs Canterbury Match Prediction AUCA 46 % Chance of Winning CKI 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland take on Canterbury in the sixth game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 03 at 08:55 AM IST.

Facts: With 18 wickets, Danru Ferns was the leading wicket taker for Auckland in the last campaign.

With 317 runs, Henry Nicholls was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in the last campaign.

Auckland vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Auckland had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and were crowned champions. Auckland dominated the group stages which is probably why they were crowned champions. Auckland struggled in the opening game against Otago but were lucky as the game was called off due to rain.

Canterbury had a heartbreaking end to the last season as they lost the finals against Auckland and would be hoping to avenge their loss in this game. They did not have a great start in this campaign as Canterbury lost against Otago. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites in this game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 46%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 54%

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Auckland vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign. Even though the entire batting collapsed in the last game, Solia scored 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes has been sensational for Canterbury in this domestic season across all formats as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes us believe Bowes will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Half Century to be scored in the game 1.15 Bet on Batery

Auckland vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Even though the last two games at the venue have been won by the team that batted first, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal, Quinn Sunde

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Simon Keene Batter William O'Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Siddhesh Dixit All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland are the defending champions but did not have a good game against Otago in the last outing, they still managed to share the spoils as the game was called off due to rain.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Harry Chamberlain Batter Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a brilliant season last season as they lost three games in the group stages. In the opening game in this campaign they lost against Otago.

Auckland vs Canterbury Head to Head

Auckland have dominated this fixture against Canterbury 23-13. Both sides went head to head thrice last season, Auckland won twice and remained unbeaten in all three matches.

Head to Head

Auckland: 23

Canterbury: 13

Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Canterbury and Auckland head into this game after both sides struggled in the opening game. They were the two best sides last season as both teams made the finals last season and Auckland won the tournament even though the finals was called off due to rain as they had a better record in the group stages. Auckland struggled in the opening game against Otago but were lucky as the game was called off due to rain in the second innings and both teams shared the spoils. On the other hand, Canterbury were beaten by Otago in the opening game but they had a better opening stand in the game. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Auckland had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Auckland would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Canterbury Top Batters

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher did not have a great start to the tournament regardless we are going to back him as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham to be Canterbury’ top batter

Even though Tom Latham did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as with 243 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has been in sublime form heading into this tournament. Last season Ferns bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Jamieson to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Kyle Jamieson was one of the stand out bowlers for Canterbury in the opening game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.