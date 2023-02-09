Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Match Prediction OV 10 % Chance of Winning ND 90 % Bet now! Otago Volts and Northern Knights will battle it out on February 9 in the Super Smash’s Elimination Final at University Oval, Dunedin. The winner of this contest will advance to the final to play Canterbury Kings, who were rewarded with direct qualification after topping the table. The fixture between the Volts and the Knights will begin at 3.30 AM IST, which translates to 11 AM Local time.

Facts In their last meeting, Michael Rippon top-scored with a 44-ball 40 in the Volts’ total of 123/8. Jake Gibson also scored an 18-ball 25 while the others failed to contribute with anything substantial.

Barring Joe Walker, all five Knights bowlers had at least a wicket in their previous fixture against the Volts, with Santner being the best of all by returning figures of 4-0-19-2.

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

The Volts will be playing at their home ground, having missed the top spot in the points table only due to an inferior NRR. Hence, there is no surprise that the bookmakers have labelled them favourites against the defending champions, handing them winning odds of 9.76. The Knights, on the other hand, have been rewarded with odds of 1.

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Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With five wins and three losses, the Volts finished with 24 points this season. The Knights, on the other hand, had 22 points, with four wins and three defeats. In their only head-to-head match which yielded a result this year, the Knights emerged victorious by seven wickets, courtesy of Santner’s blazing 20-ball 41 not out. It helped the Knights to chase down a below-par target of 124 in just 15.1 overs.

In their last five meetings, the Knights have had two wins and the Volts had one, while the other two were called off due to unpleasant weather conditions.

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

At University Oval in Dunedin, the Volts have won two out of three matches this season, both while coming to bat second. Even in the other game, which the Volts lost to Canterbury Kings, the latter won it by chasing. So, it is obvious that whichever team win the toss, will prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, there might be patchy rain in Dunedin on February 9 with a maximum temperature of 15°C and a minimum of 8°C. Humidity should be around 65%. There is expected to be 66% cloud cover as well during the match time at the venue which might pique the interest of the pacers.

Otago Volts Player List

Otago Volts squad:Hamish Rutherford (c), Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Nick Kwant, Dale Phillips

(Official lineup yet to be announced)

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Llew Johnson Batsman Josh Finnie All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Max Chu Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

The Volts were on a four-match winning streak until their last match against Canterbury Kings, which they lost by eight wickets at Dunedin’s University Oval. They began the tournament with back-to-back defeats, but then came back in style to reach the knockouts.

Northern Knights Player List

Northern Knights squad for Super Smash:Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Joe Walker, Mitchell Santner, Kristian Clarke

[Official squad yet to be announced]

Northern Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Tim Seifert Batsman and Wicket Keeper Katene Clarke Batsman Jeet Raval Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Mitchell Santner All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

The Knights have not lost a match in this competition in their last four outings, of which two were won by them and the other two were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Their last loss, a humiliating 48-run defeat, came against Canterbury Kings in Match 16 of the competition which was played on January 13. Recently, they played three Ford Trophy fixtures, and faced the Volts once, winning by seven wickets while losing both their games to Central Districts.

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Head to Head

In the 33 fixtures played between these two sides, the Volts have turned out to be a dominant force. They have won 17 games in the matchup while 12 matches were won by the Knights. The other four contests ended with no result.

Matches played - 33

Otago Volts - 17

Northern Knights - 12

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Jake Gibson to score over XX runs

With 265 runs from eight innings at an average of 37.85, Gibson has been batting alright this season in the competition. Even in his only knock against the Knights, he scored 25 off 18 balls with the help of three fours. Therefore, him scoring over XX runs is probably the safest bet for the punters.

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Top Team Batsmen

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top batter

Foxcroft, the newest find of the Super Smash, has been enjoying a stellar run in the competition this year. He has scored 385 runs from 10 outings at an average of 48.75 while Jake Gibson’s tally of 265 runs from as many matches was the second-highestin the run-scorers chart. This suggests that the Volts are heavily relying on Foxcroft’s heroics in order to make it to the final. Not to forget, his batting record against the Knights is pretty decent as well, making 164 from five innings at an average of 32.8.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’ top batter

This year, Carter has scored 138 runs in the Super Smash and has an average of 34.5, the highest among his teammates. The trio – Katane Clarke (165), Jeet Raval (156), and Tim Seifert (152) – who are above Carter, have all played two matches more than him. Even last year, he had a fine campaign in the competition, scoring 174 runs from seven matches at 29. More importantly, his strike rate of 117.94 this year suggests he is playing as an anchor for his side, which increases his chances of finishing as the top run getter at the end of the innings..

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Otago Volts’ top bowler

Rae has taken four wickets in four matches against the Knights in T20s and has a strike rate of 18.2. However, that strike rate has improved to an even more spectacular 10.2 this season, courtesy of his magnificent tally of 16 wickets at an average of just 14.50. He could only bowl one over the last time they played the Knights and did not get any success bu would be keen to improve his numbers this time to inspire his team to the summit clash.

Scott Kuggeleijnto be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kuggeleijn has been in excellent form, claiming 3/14 and 2/10 against Central Stags and Auckland Aces respectively in his last two T20s. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Knights alongside Brett Hampton, with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.21. However, the latter’s record of eight wickets from seven matches against the Volts, that too at an economy rate of 9.08 won’t encourage many punters to keep faith in him, thereby tilting the scale in Scott’s favour.