Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction

Match 2 of the ongoing Super Smash 2022/23 will see Wellington Firebirds taking on Otago Volts on December 24 at Basin Reserve. Both sides will look to get off the season with a winning start to carry the momentum forward in order to find themselves in the top half of the points table. The contest will get underway at 7.10 AM IST.

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Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

With five wins and as many defeats, the Firebirds finished third on the points table in the last edition. However, their journey ended following a six-wicket defeat against Canterbury in the Elimination Final fixture. The Volts, on the other hand, had a disastrous campaign, with a single win out of 10 matches to see them languish at the bottom of the points table. To keep last year’s overall scenario in mind, the bookmakers have described the Firebirds as favourites to win this game, assigning the winning odds of 1.61. The Volts, meanwhile, have been rewarded with the lucrative odds of 2.3.

Our Prediction

Given the fact that the Firebirds have more international stars than the Bolts, including the likes of Finn Allen and Adam Milne, we would suggest the punters to keep faith in the home side for a resounding victory.

Wellington to win @1.61 (Melbet),

Otago to win @2.3 (Melbet)

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Wellington vs Otago Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Last season, when these two sides went up against each other twice in the league stage, the Firebirds had victories in both matches. In the first meeting in Queenstown’s John Davies Oval, the Volts rode on Anaru Kitchen’s 34-ball 54 to post 166/7 batting first. James Neesham, who is currently in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL), was the pick of the Firebirds bowlers, claiming 2/17 in his three overs.

In reply, Finn Allen (32 off 13 balls) and Tim Robinson (65 off 49 balls) got them off to a fiery start, racing to 40 runs in just 16 balls. At No. 6, Nathan Smith played a breezy cameo, hitting an unbeaten 18-ball 38 to take his side past the finishing line with five wickets and four balls to spare.

Their second meeting was a rain-interrupted one at Basin Reserve, where the Rainbirds won by eight wickets. In that contest, Allen starred with the bat again, smashing 68 off 32 balls to take his side to 119/2 in 13.1 overs after coming to chase 158 until the rain stopped the play and did not allow it to continue.

With 13 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.48, the Firebirds’ Ben Sears finished as the highest wicket-taker in the last edition among his teammates. For the Volts, Kitchen was the pick of the bowlers, with 11 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of just 6.72.

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

In the last edition of the Super Smash, the Firebirds won their both fixtures against the Volts while chasing. Although Basin Reserve has hosted only two T20Is thus far, of which the team batting first, as well as the team batting second, had one win each, expect any of these two captains to go for the bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is a 25% probability of precipitation in Wellington during the morning of December 24, which reduces to 21% in the afternoon during the match time (2.40 PM local time start). While the chances of cloud cover stand at 89% in the morning and 62% during the afternoon, expect a full 20-over game, where conditions will be ideal for the fast bowlers.

Wellington Player List

Wellington squad:Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly, Iain McPeake, Adam Milne, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Wicket-keeper batter Luke Georgeson Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Captain and batsman Nick Kelly Batsman Tim Robinson Batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Logan Van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ollie Newton Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

However, Wellington are not in great form before heading to this fixture. They were beaten by Central Districts by 18 runs in their recent Ford Trophy game, and before that, they endured two successive defeats to Northern Districts and Canterbury as well, by 33 runs and five wickets respectively.

Otago Player List

Otago’s squad: Hamish Rutherford (c), Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Jake Gibson, Thorn Parkes

(Official squad is not announced yet)

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman Llew Johnson Captain and Batsman Dean Foxcroft Batsman Dale Phillips Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman Josh Finnie Batsman Michael Rippon All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Team Form

The Volts’ last game against Auckland was ended in no result due to continuous rain. Prior to that, they beat Canterbury by five wickets in the Ford Trophy. More importantly, in their last five meetings against the Firebirds, the Volts ended up losing all of them. Therefore, the Firebirds are rightly favourites to thrash the Volts again.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

The Firebirds and the Bolts have played 28 T20s so far, of which five matches were ended with no result. In the remaining 23 games, the Firebirds have had the last laugh 14 times while the Volts have emerged victorious on nine occasions.

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Hamish Rutherford to score over 24.5 @1.832

Rutherford tends to anchor the innings, and it increases the chances to see him longer at the crease rather than the pinch-hitters. His average in T20s, even after 168 T20s, stands at 24.68. Given the fact his team, on paper, is comparatively weaker than their opponents, he is expected to take more responsibility while batting, making this bet safer for the punters.

Wellington vs Otago Top Team Batsmen

Finn Allen to be Wellington’s top batter @3.5

By aggregating 280 runs at a strike rate of exactly 200, Allen had been one of the top batters in the competitions. Undoubtedly, the Firebirds will rely on his explosive starts in order to post massive totals. Even in the absence of Michael Bracewell, he will be the Firebirds’ most clinical batter as well.

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago’s top batter @3.6

Rutherford, the Volts skipper, tallied 229 runs in 10 matches last season at a strike rate of 131.60. The 33-year-old has wealth of experience since making his T20 debut in February 2009, having scored 4,024 runs in 168 innings at 142.19. Hence, it is no surprise that he will be the most important wicket for the Firebirds in order to restrict them to a below-par total.

Wellington vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler @5

Milne, one of New Zealand’s talismanic fast bowlers in limited-overs cricket, has enjoyed excellent success in T20s, having taken 155 wickets in 141 games at an economy rate of 7.66. The Firebirds boast of having the 30-year-old in their roster, and he will be keen to live up to the expectations.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler @3.1

Having picked 26 wickets in 20 T20s, Bacon is one of the most successful bowlers for the Volts. The 29-year-old right-arm quick, who has two four-wicket hauls already in his short career, will lead his team’s attack. Besides, the Volts will use him primarily in the death overs, which increases the chances of his success even more.