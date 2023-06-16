Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction WOR 30 % Chance of Winning WAR 70 % Bet Now! The Vitality T20 Blast is set to resume this weekend after a brief break. Worcestershire and Warwickshire will face each other for the first time in the tournament at County Ground, New Road in Worcester. The match is scheduled to start on June 16 at 10:00 P.M IST, promising an intriguing contest between the two teams.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

At the onset of the tournament, Warwickshire and Worcestershire emerged as two formidable contenders, firmly establishing their positions among the top teams. With an impressive string of four consecutive victories, both squads appeared virtually invincible. However, their fortunes took a downturn as they experienced a setback of three consecutive defeats.

Warwickshire's batting unit, renowned for its calibre, delivered a slightly underwhelming performance in their recent clash against Northamptonshire. Despite their reputation, they managed to muster a modest total of 137 runs. Fortunately, their bowling lineup rose to the occasion, restricting their opponents to a mere 107 runs and securing a hard-fought victory.

Their previous defeats showcased their struggles to chase down targets exceeding 200 runs, but signs of a resurgence are evident as Warwickshire appears to be finding their rhythm once again. With the upcoming fixture on the horizon, they undoubtedly hold an advantage, backed by their potential to reclaim their dominant form.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 30%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 70%

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

The standout performer for Warwickshire was once again Sam Hain, who emerged as their leading run-scorer in the recent match against Northamptonshire. Hain's extraordinary consistency and his second-place ranking for most runs in the tournament make him a crucial factor in determining Warwickshire's outcome in the upcoming match.

Brett D'Oliveira, the skipper of Worcestershire, is anticipated to be in exceptional form for the upcoming match and provide valuable support to his team's quest for victory. His impressive performance against Yorkshire, where he scored 47 runs off 31 deliveries, showcased his ability to handle pressure effectively. The expectations for D'Oliveira to deliver another noteworthy performance are high, as the pressure mounts for him to excel once again.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at County Ground, New Road in Worcestershire. The pitch at this venue is known to favour the batsmen, as indicated by the average first innings score of 170. To date, a total of 53 T20 matches have been played here. Out of these, teams batting first have emerged victorious on 21 occasions, while teams batting second have won 31 times. This suggests that teams batting first tend to have an advantage at this ground. This trend was evident in the most recent game held at this venue between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire, where Northamptonshire won by six wickets after opting to bat second. Therefore, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat second, continuing this pattern.

Weather Report

Based on the weather forecast, Worcester is expected to provide favourable conditions for cricket, with a consistent temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. Although there is a slight 20% chance of precipitation, overall, the weather is expected to be suitable for a day of cricket.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Bracewell Batter Brett D’Oliveira (C) All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire had an impressive beginning to the season, securing victories in four consecutive matches. They showcased exceptional performance during those games, convincingly defeating their opponents by significant margins. However, their fortunes took a turn in the next three matches as they faced defeats in all of them. In their most recent encounter against Yorkshire, they struggled to contain the opposition's scoring and fell short in chasing a challenging total of 224 runs. Similarly, in matches against Lancashire and Northamptonshire, despite batting first, Worcestershire failed to accumulate enough runs to secure victories.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Rob Yates Batter Moeen Ali (C) All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Ed Barnard Batter Hasan Ali Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has experienced a similar trajectory to Worcestershire in their performance this season. They began strongly by winning their first four matches but encountered a downturn with three subsequent losses. However, one distinguishing factor is that Warwickshire played one additional match, which they won against Northamptonshire. Despite struggling to find their rhythm, they displayed signs of recovery in that game. Although they could only muster a score of 137, they managed to restrict Northamptonshire to a mere 107, securing a victory in the process.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In the previous five matches between Worcestershire and Warwickshire, Warwickshire emerged victorious in three of them, while Worcestershire won two, including their most recent encounter in the previous season. During that match, Warwickshire dominated their opponents by scoring 228 runs and bowling out Worcestershire for a mere 84 runs. Looking at their overall record against each other, Warwickshire maintains the upper hand.

Total - 38

Worcestershire - 16

Warwickshire - 19

Abandoned - 3

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a faster scoring rate than Worcestershire

Warwickshire inflicted a crushing defeat on Worcestershire in their previous encounter. Warwickshire posted a formidable total of 228/8, while Worcestershire faced significant difficulties in the chase, ultimately getting all-out for a mere 84 runs. It was a display of utter dominance by Warwickshire. Considering their recent performances, there is an indication of a resurgence in form.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Brett D’Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

In the upcoming game, the skipper of Worcestershire has the potential to establish himself as the team's leading batsman. His recent performances have shown great promise, particularly in the previous match against Yorkshire where he impressively scored 47 runs off just 31 deliveries. Throughout seven innings, he has accumulated a total of 163 runs with a strike rate of 149.54. Brett's consistent run-scoring in recent games positions him as a strong candidate for the top spot in Worcestershire's batting lineup.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Hain has been a force to be reckoned with this season, showcasing exceptional dominance with the bat. He currently ranks second in the race for the tournament's leading batsman. Notably consistent, he delivered an impressive performance in the recent game against Northamptonshire, where he secured the top batsman position with a score of 35 runs off 31 deliveries. Expectations are high for him to maintain this level of performance in the upcoming match.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Pat Brown to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Brown is currently the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire after seven matches. He has taken 14 wickets in total and is consistent in taking wickets. He did well in his team’s last encounter against Warwickshire and is expected to deliver a similar performance again.

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Dan Mousley has been outstanding in the tournament, securing ten wickets so far. He is currently tied for the position of Warwickshire's leading bowler. In the last match against Northamptonshire, Mousley delivered a convincing performance, taking three wickets in four overs at an impressive economy rate of 3.50. With such form and skill, Mousley is a clear choice to emerge as Warwickshire's top bowler.