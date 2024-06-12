Australia vs Namibia Match Prediction AUS 97 % Chance of Winning NAM 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.011 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Namibia in the 24th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 12 at 06:00 AM IST.

Australia vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Australia have got off to a solid start to the campaign as they have beaten Oman and England in the first two matches and are currently second on the table as Scotland has played a game more. In the last game Australia outplayed England in all departments as Australia won the game by 36 runs.

Namibia heads into this tournament as an underdog but got off to a great start as they won the opening game against Oman and even though they have an outside chance to make the super eight they would have to beat Australia and England to do so. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 97%

Namibia’ chances of winning - 3%

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Australia vs Namibia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two starting 11 this doesn’t feel like a contest at all as Australia look far more dominating with bat and with ball which would be the case when both sides lock horns. We believe Australia batsmen would dominate Namibia bowlers and Australia would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

We expect Australia to dominate from the first ball and it could be a long day for Namibia bowlers if Australia bats first in the game. There were some question marks over Travis Head’s form but with him scoring in the last game, we expect him and David Warner to take charge and Australia to score high in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 61.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.31 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But three of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia has been impressive thus far as they remain unbeaten thus far. Australia beat Oman in the opening game and in the last game they beat England by 36 runs.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger

Predicted Playing XI

JP Kotze Batter Malan Kruger Batter Gerhard Erasmus Batter Jan Frylinck All-rounder Zane Green Wicket-keeper Jack Brassell All-rounder David Wiese Bowler Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia had a great start to the tournament as they beat Oman in the opening game but in the last match they lost a close game against Scotland who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Australia vs Namibia Head to Head

Australia and Namibia haven’t played a competitive game prior to this fixture.

Australia vs Namibia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

Namibia and Australia go head to head in what seems like a pretty straight forward game for Australia who would be hoping to continue their brilliant run in this competition. A win in the upcoming game would seal a spot in the super eight for Aussies. On the other hand, Namibia has had a decent showing in this tournament thus far and will need to beat Australia and England in the next two games to make the super eight this term. Australia openers were brilliant in the last game against England as they dominated in the powerplay and ended up having a better opening stand in the match. We expect Australia bowlers to dominate with the new ball and take early wickets and Australia to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Namibia T20i Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Namibia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 23.00 Bet Now!

Australia vs Namibia Top Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

Even though David Warner did not have a great IPL tournament, he has continued to excel for Australia throughout this year and has been one of the most consistent batsmen in 2024. In the two matches thus far, Warner has scored 56 and 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter

We are going to go with Gerhard Erasmus once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant batting performance in the last game against Scotland as he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the game for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Adam Zampa has continued to dominate in this tournament as he has been exceptional thus far. In the opening game against Oman, Zampa ended the game with 2/24 and then continued his brilliant form in the last game against England where he ended up with 2/28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top bowler

Gerhard Erasmus was brilliant with the bat in the last game and has been exceptional with the ball in both matches thus far. In the opening game against Oman, Erasmus bagged two wickets and in the last game against Scotland once again he bagged a couple of wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.