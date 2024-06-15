SA (South Africa) vs NEP (Nepal) Match Prediction SA 95 % Chance of Winning NEP 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.046 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and Nepal will collide in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on June 15, 2024. The match will begin at 5:00 A M IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

South Africa vs Nepal Chance of Winning

South Africa is one of the top teams to get qualified for the Super eight. The team has won three games in a row and look confident with their stellar line-up. The team sits at the top place of the Group D standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.603. The team will be looking to continue the same in the next game.





Nepal has struggled in both their warm-up games and group matches. It looks nearly over for Nepal in this World Cup. Nepal began their campaign with a loss against the Netherlands in the first game. Their next game was abandoned due to bad weather. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the group D standings. They have a point and a net run rate of -0.539. Nepal will be the underdogs in the next game and will be looking to deliver a promising performance in the next game.

South Africa's chance of winning: 95%

Nepal' chance of winning: 5%

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South Africa vs Nepal Betting Tips

South Africa to score under 24.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

South Africa is one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup this year. They started their campaign with two straight wins. They have a very strong bowling unit but the team has not done any impactful batting in the two games. Their opening order revolves around Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. Together, they posted the scores of 10, 0 & 11 before their first dismissal in the three games. South Africa lost wickets pretty early in those games despite their victories. That said, they will lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.32 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal’s score before 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Nepal Toss Prediction

St Arnos Vale in Kingstown, St Vincent will host the South Africa vs Nepal match in the T20 World Cup 2024. The average first innings score here is quite low for T20Is, and no CPL T20 matches have been played at this venue. A total of 160-165 is likely to be match-winning. Teams bowling first have won 3 out of the 5 T20Is played at this venue. It hasn’t been a high-scoring ground, with bowlers often dominating the contests. Therefore, opting to bowl first could provide a strategic advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for match day in Kingstown is partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa started their campaign with three consecutive wins in the competition. The team has qualified for the Super eight after their performance. They have a very strong bowling order.

Nepal Player List

Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler Sompal Kami All-rounder Abinash Bohara All-rounder

Nepal Team Form

Nepal batted very poorly in the last game and lost the match against the Netherlands. They were bundled out for 106 runs in the game.

South Africa vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and Nepal have never met each other in T20Is.

South Africa Won: 0

Nepal Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Africa vs Nepal Betting Odds

South Africa went on to register their third win in the tournament against Bangladesh. Batting first, South Africa scored 113/6 in the game. They were not confident with the total. Heinrich Klaasen scored 46 runs whereas David Miller scored 29 runs in the game. The bowling team had a big task ahead of themselves. They managed to restrict Bangladesh at 109/7, winning the game by 4 runs. Keshav Maharaj was the top bowler with 3 wickets. Whereas Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada picked 2 wickets each.

Nepal went against Netherlands in the first game of their campaign. Nepal batted first in the game but were bundled out for 106 runs in the game. It was a terrible batting performance from the side. Rohit Paudel was the top scorer with 35 runs in the game. During the chase, Netherlands managed to post 109/4 in the game, winning the game by 6 wickets. The next game of the team was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. The team will be looking to do their best against South Africa in the next game.

South Africa vs Nepal T20i Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 13.3 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Nepal Top Batters

Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal

Rohit Paudel, the skipper of the team, is leading his side with the bat. He has scored 35 runs in the last game off 37 balls. He was the top scorer from the side in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen is a very aggressive batter. He believes in big shots and will be instrumental in the next world cup outing. He has scored 69 runs in 3 games and averages at 34.50. He scored 46 runs in the last game.

South Africa vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Sompal Kami to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sompal Kami took a wicket in his last game against the Netherlands. He was economical with his deliveries. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Anrich Nortje to be the top bowler for South Africa

Anrich Nortje has been an instrumental addition to the team’s bowling order. He has picked 8 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He is the top bowler of the team and will be expected to deliver lethal deliveries in the next game.