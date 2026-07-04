West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England will aim for a historic whitewash when they take on the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on December 23 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, starting at 3:30 AM IST. The visitors are so far unbeaten on the tour and are one win away from extending their winning streak even further.

Bet on T20

West Indies Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

West Indies have lost their last seven white-ball matches against England, causing the bookies to label the visitors as outright favourites with odds of 1.06. The hosts, meanwhile, have been assigned odds of 8.9, given their failure to make any impact against England throughout the four T20Is so far.

Our Prediction

West Indies have failed to cope with the England challenge in the absence of their regular skipper Stafanie Taylor. The team’s batting has been outright dismal, failing to cross even the 120-run mark on four out of seven white-ball games of the ongoing tour. They have lost their last 11 T20Is against England on the trot, a record that looks all set to stretch even further come Friday.

West Indies to win @ 8.9 (Melbet)

England to win @1.06 (Melbet)

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West Indies Women vs England Women T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

To put into context how terrible West Indies’ batting has been, their highest run scorer in the series has been Rashada Williams with just 69 across four innings at a shambolic average of 17.25. No batswoman has managed to tally a half-century in the entirety of the series, with Williams’ 38 being the team’s flag bearer. Along the same trend lines, only three batters have struck their runs at over 100, while none of them has a strike rate of over 110. West Indies’ average score in the T20I series has been 113 and in none of the four encounters have they lost less than seven wickets.

Despite all the under achievements through the three ODIs and first three T20Is, the Caribbean outfit managed to hit yet another new low in their latest outing. A decent bowling display saw them restrict England to a chase-able 131/8, but the batters were again up to no good as only three players recorded double-digit scores. Two of the top three fell for ducks as the side bundled out for 82, lasting just 16 overs to record their third-lowest T20I score against England

The visitors, meanwhile, have been extremely clinical on all ends of the pitch, carrying a perfect blend of experience and youth. Their morale has clearly been bolstered by the return of skipper Heather Knight and the team has really come together as one in recent times, with both the veterans and the young blood delivering whatever is required of them. Thus, the Europeans are yet again the obvious favourites for the upcoming encounter, carrying odds of 1.06 as compared to West Indies’ 8.9.

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

In all the three T20Is of the ongoing tour held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, England Women won the toss and chose to bat first, emerging triumphant comfortably on all these occasions. Similarly, in the seven women’s T20Is that have taken place at the ground since 2014, only once has a team chosen to chase a target, while the remaining six matches have seen the toss-winning captain send the opposition into the field. Thus, whoever wins the toss on Friday is expected to choose to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a 10-15% chance of precipitation through the length of the match in Bridgetown, with humidity expected to be in the 70s. The temperature is expected to hover around the mid-20s with strong winds blowing 30 km/h upwards, setting the stage perfectly for a pleasant match with little threat of the 40 overs being under threat of abandonment.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies squad for England T20Is:Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams

West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

Hayley Matthews(C) All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper batter Djenaba Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Trishan Holder All-rounder Chinelle Henry Batter Sheneta Grimmond Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Cherry Ann Fraser Bowler Kaysia Schultz Bowler

WI-W Team Form

West Indies are on a seven-match losing run against England in white-ball cricket and an 11-match losing streak when just T20Is are taken into account. In fact, the Caribbean outfit has won two out of its last 15 games across the white-ball formats and has been suffering humiliation after the other.

England Women News & Player List

England squad for West Indies T20Is:Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

England Women Predicted Playing XI:

Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Natalie Sciver All-rounder Heather Knight (C) All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper batter Maia Bouchier All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Katherine Brunt All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

ENG-W Team Form

As good as a team they may be, winning seven games back-to-back against the West Indies in the Caribbean is an astonishing feat. England have been relentless of late in the game’s shortest format, winning six of their last seven T20Is and even finishing fourth in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games despite missing the likes of Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight.

WI-W vs ENG-W Head to Head

The two sides have taken each other on in a commendable 26 outings with the Europeans having a distinct edge over their rivals. It would be fair to say they have dominated the tie, triumphing on 17 occasions while losing out just eight times. One match yielded no result.

Total T20Is played – 26

England wins – 17

West Indies wins – 8

West Indies Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than the West Indies

West Indies’ batting struggles have already been well demonstrated previously in the article, and a large reason for the same is their failure to build a solid foundation. Across the four T20Is, their opening stands have been worth 1, 21, 27 and 7 runs respectively – coming to a dismal average of 14 runs with two single-digit scores. England, meanwhile, have dominated the bowlers from the word go, conjuring up first-wicket partnerships of 40, 36, 60 and 15 in the four games. Thus, the average value of their opening wicket is a commendable 33 runs, more than double that of the opposition making the bet as safe as they come for the punters.

WI-W vs ENG-W Top Team Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’s top batter

The stand-in Windies skipper is among the top five all-rounders in the world in T20Is as per ICC charts and for good reason. She has been the Caribbean sides top run-getter over the past year by far, accumulating 185 runs in nine matches at an average of 20-plus. While that may not sound like much, it is significant in context considering the next best has been Aaliyah Alleyne with just 106 runs at a shambolic average of 11.77. After two disappointing showings to start off, Matthews seems to be rediscovering her form with scores of 35 and 23, and will be hoping for something big in the fifth T20I.

Sophia Dunkley to be England’s top batter

Dunkley has done an excellent job throughout the series to hold together the England batting lineup while others around her go gung-ho. She has tallied 144 runs in four games at an average of 35-plus, striking at 115, and is the series’ highest run scorer by far. Across the four games, not once has she lost her wicket before reaching the 25-run mark and was exceptional once again in the latest game, high scoring for the team with a crucial 35(32). The ever-reliable batter would be called upon once again to deliver for her side and the punters can sleep safely if they bet their money on the 24-year-old.

WI-W vs ENG-W Top Team Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’ top bowler

Matthews might have struggled with the bat but she has managed to keep the England batswomen at bay for most parts. She is the team’s highest wicket-taker in the series with five scalps in four games, averaging 13.60 with an even more impressive economy rate of 4.85. In fact, across the last 12 months, she has been her team’s top bowler in T20Is with 11 scalps in nine games at an average of 13.18, three ahead of Afy Fletcher who also averages a significantly lower 17.87. The skipper has led the team from the front in the series and will be expected to do so once again in the last match of a tough endeavour.

Charlie Dean to be England’s top bowler

Ever since the off-spinner started off her international career early, she has excelled time and again on the biggest of stages and become a key weapon in England’s arsenal. Charlie Dean is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series alongside Lauren Bell at nine scalps, but the former has a better average of 6.33 and a significantly better economy rate of 5.18. The 21-year-old takes a wicket every 7.3 balls and was named player of the match in the last game itself with figures of 3-0-16-2. Thus, Dean is bound to be England’s trump card with the ball once again on Friday.