Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction ADKR 30 % Chance of Winning SW 70 % Bet now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will lock horns against the Sharjah Warriors in the 28th match of the International League T20 on Saturday (February 4). The game will also culminate the first of the two last set of double-headers on the weekend this season. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the home team will be eager to end their journey on a high.

Facts Andre Russell’s all-round display will be key for the Knight Riders. He scored 42 off just 22 balls in the previous game taking his tally of runs this season to 245.

Marchant de Lange bowled extremely well in his first game of the season. The pace bowler went for only 28 runs in his four overs and ended up picking up one wicket.

Tom Kohler Cadmore is the key player for the Sharjah Warriors having scored 245 runs so far. His performance will play a crucial role for the Warriors in this game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors had met earlier in the edition, when they faced off in the 19th game of the edition. Sharjah are currently fourth in the points table and are battling it out with Dubai Capitals for the last spot in the playoffs. Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have already qualified for the top four.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have gone from bad to worse as the tournament has progressed. They are yet to win a single game and will hope to register their first victory in their last encounter.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Knight Riders had faced each other earlier in the competition. The Knights were unable to get any sort of momentum in their innings as they managed only 149-4 despite fighting knoks from Paul Stirling and Andre Russell. The target proved to be a walk in the park for Sharjah, who were led by a quick 56 in 39 balls.

The Warriors have two games to play and would want to win both matches to qualify for the top four. They currently have seven points, and are tied with Dubai Capitals. However, Dubai have a worse Net Run Rate (-0.546) than Sharjah (-0.229) and have played a game extra, so wins in their last two games should be enough for the franchise.

The Knights, on the other hand, have one point courtesy of a washout earlier in the edition.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which has hosted nine matches so far in the International League T20. The toss has not particularly favoured batting or bowling first, with sides emerging victorious while chasing on five occasions. Four other times, the team batting first has won the clash.

In the last game hosted at the venue - on Friday - MI Emirates posted 180-4 on the board, which proved to be 18 runs too many for the Knight Riders.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain at all in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The sun will be shining throughout the day and the temperature will hover around 20-21 Degrees Celsius.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Tom Kohler Cadmore Batsman Marcus Stoinis Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Adam Hose Batsman Joe Denly All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Paul Walter All-Rounder Jawadullah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

It is a crucial match for Sharjah Warriors in order to keep their place secured in the top four of the season. The team is in the fourth position and have won 3 out of 8 matches while they have lost four of them. The Warriors would be looking to seal the place in the top four.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Joe Clarke Batsman and Wicketkeeper Paul Stirling Batsman Andre Russell All-Rounder Brandon King Batsman Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder ConnorEsterhuizen All-Rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Sabir Rao Bowler Matiullah Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all their games this season, and only registered a point when their clash with Gulf Giants was washed out in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors have faced each other once before. The Sharjah Warriors had comfortably registered a win by four wickets in that encounter, chasing down 150 in 17 overs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score more runs in powerplay

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have in-form openers in Paul Stirling and Joe Clarke. The duo has more often than not made sure to provide the team with a brilliant start. Joe Clarke got off to a start in the previous game and will be eager to get a big score. We predict Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score more runs in powerplay overs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Team Batsmen

Andre Russell to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter

Andre Russell has carried the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ batting line-up in this tournament. The same was the case in the game against MI Emirates on Friday where he scored a brilliant 42 off just 22 balls. Overall, the all-rounder has scored 195 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 156. So we predict Russell to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in this match.

Tom Kohler Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriors top batter

Tom Kohler Cadmore has been simply sensational for the Sharjah Warriors this season. He has opened the innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and managed to score 245 runs in 7 innings so far at a strike rate of 168.96. He also hit a century earlier in the tournament and is a clear favourite to become Sharjah Warriors’ top batter in this match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Marchant de Lange to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler

A veteran T20 cricketer like Marchant de Lange played his first game on Friday against MI Emirates. In his first game, the pacer from South Africa impressed conceding only 28 runs and picking up a wicket in his four overs. With not much opportunity to shine, de Lange will be keen on making a last impact in the team’s final league stage game. Hence, we predict Marchant de Lange to become Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' top bowler.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler

Afghanistan’s pace sensation Naveen-ul-Haq has been brilliant hands down in the entire season. He has so far team’s highest wicket-taker despite being expensive. Naveen has accounted for 10 scalps and though he didn’t pick up a wicket on Friday, the pace bowler went for only 19 runs in a four-over spell.