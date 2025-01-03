South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction
SA
70%
Chance of Winning
PAK
30%
Test
Newlands Cricket Ground
Facts:
- South Africa’s Aiden Markram is the top batter of the series so far with 126 runs in two innings.
- Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel is second in the tournament with 98 runs in two innings thus far.
South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
The first Test match of the series at the Centurion went in favor of the hosts who had the advantage of choosing their strategy; they put Pakistan to bat first and managed to restrict the score really well. Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 54 runs and the others were not of much help, resulting in a paltry first innings total of 211. South Africa’s Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch, particularly, made this possible with hauls of five and four wickets, respectively. This made the chase rather easy for the home team who took the lead and posted 301 runs on the board - opener Aiden Markram led from the front with 89 runs while Corbin Bosch’s unbeaten 81 was the second highest score.
With South Africa in the lead, Pakistan’s batters had their work cut out for them and they managed to secure an additional 237 runs at the second time of asking. This time, Saud Shakeel topped their innings with 84 runs, followed by Babar Azam’s 50. However, Marco Jansen’s six-wicket haul prevented the visitors from doing any better and South Africa were the surefire victors at this juncture. Even though the latter lost eight wickets in the process, they overcame the target with 150 runs on the board to take home a two-wicket triumph.
- South Africa chance of winning - 70%
- Pakistan chance of winning - 30%
South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips
South Africa to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Tony de Zorzi has been out of form for a while which has held South Africa’s opening wicket back from prospering to its full potential. Aiden Markram has done much of the work but with little help from his opening partner, it has been difficult for the team. In the last game against Pakistan, Tony de Zorzi was dismissed for two both times which led to scores of 7 and 11. During the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the pair added 0, 55, 14 and 47 runs to the first wicket. They are expected to do better in the next game and put on a competitive score before the first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
Chasing has always been the preferred option at Newlands with an average first innings score of 321. Out of 61 Test matches hosted here, the teams batting first and fielding first have a record of 23-26. Even though the advantage is marginal, the toss winning side will want to field first in the next game.
Weather Report
Sunny skies paired with no possibility of rainfall makes the weather highly conducive at Newlands, and the temperature is expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma (C)
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa were able to win as a result of their incredible bowling performance - they made sure Pakistan did not get the chance to score much.
Pakistan Player List
Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
All-rounder
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Salman Agha
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Jamal
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan’s batting needs to improve going into the next game since they were lacking severely.
South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head
South Africa and Pakistan have met 29 times in Test cricket and the former have the lead with 16 victories.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 29
South Africa - 16
Lost - 6
Draw - 7
South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds
South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
South Africa’s first partnership did not succeed due to Tony de Zorzi who was out of sorts in the last match against Pakistan which resulted in low opening totals of 7 and 11 runs. It was Aiden Markram who did the bulk of the scoring for the team. On the other hand, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub did a great job for Pakistan in the last game where they added 36 and 49 runs to the first wicket. Despite this disparity, the bookmakers expect South Africa’s openers to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.
South Africa vs Pakistan
Test
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters
Temba Bavuma to be South Africa’s Best Batter
Temba Bavuma was not South Africa’s leading batter in the first innings against Pakistan, having been out for 31, but he top-scored in the second innings where he amassed 40 runs. Overall, he has 71 runs in two innings with an average of 35.50 in the series. He was the team’s top run-getter in the Test series against Sri Lanka where he scored 327 runs in four innings, making him the top choice for the next game.
Saud Shakeel to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected since Saud Shakeel emerged as Pakistan’s top run scorer with 98 runs in two innings. He was dismissed for just 14 in the first innings but avenged himself with a score of 84 in the second innings. His average of 49.00 in the ongoing tournament makes her the favorite once again.
South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s Best Bowler
As predicted for the last game, Marco Jansen emerged as South Africa’s top bowler against Pakistan with a total of seven wickets across two innings. After taking a single wicket in the first innings, he went on to achieve a six-wicket haul in the following innings. With an average of 13.57 in the series, he is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.
Mohammad Abbas to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Mohammad Abbas was well and truly the top wicket-taker for Pakistan in the previous outing against South Africa; he took one wicket in the first innings and picked six more in the second innings. Additionally, he achieved a brilliant average of 19.00 which makes him the top contender once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa to win
- South Africa to win @ 1.42 (Parimatch)
- Pakistan to win @ 2.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch