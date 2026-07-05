B3

B3

Gender:Women

Statistics

U19 T20 World Cup, Women 2025

Matches Played0
Won0
Drawn0
Lost0
No result0

Another teams

D2

D2

Stallions

Stallions

SF4

SF4

B4

B4

C2

C2

Panthers

Panthers

SF1

SF1

Finalist 2

Finalist 2

SF3

SF3

D3

D3