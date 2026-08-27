Fazilka Falcons

Fazilka Falcons

Gender:Men

Another teams

Wqf3

Wqf3

Wsf2

Wsf2

SF4

SF4

SF2

SF2

Bathinda Royals

Bathinda Royals

Mohali Kings

Mohali Kings

Amritsar Soormas

Amritsar Soormas

Ludhiana Lion

Ludhiana Lion

SF3

SF3

SF1

SF1