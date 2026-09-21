T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
Haridwar Elmas vs Rishikesh River Kings
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
HAR
RIS
Rishikesh River Kings vs Dehradun Warriors
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
RIS
DEH
Rishikesh River Kings vs Pithoragarh Hurricanes
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
RIS
PIT
Rishikesh River Kings vs Nainital Tigers
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
RIS
NAI
Tehri Titans vs Rishikesh River Kings
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
TEH
RIS
Rishikesh River Kings vs Usn Indians
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
RIS
USN
Rishikesh River Kings vs Usn Indians
T20 Uttarakhand Premier League
RIS
USN