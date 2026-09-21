Rishikesh River Kings

Rishikesh River Kings

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men

Rishikesh River Kings Team Schedule & Results

T20 Uttarakhand Premier League

Another teams

Warriors

Warriors

Temse Knight Riders

Temse Knight Riders

Zwijndrecht Challengers

Zwijndrecht Challengers

Kruibeke Polders

Kruibeke Polders

Lokeren Super Giants

Lokeren Super Giants

2nd Place

2nd Place

Final 1

Final 1

3rd Place

3rd Place

Final 2

Final 2

St Niklaas Capitals

St Niklaas Capitals