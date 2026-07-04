UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the final league match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday), 7:30 PM IST. Both teams have qualified for the next stage but this game provides an opportunity for Delhi to put ensure the final qualification, after beating Mumbai on Monday by nine wickets.

Bet on Womens Premier League

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

The way Delhi Capitals played their game against Mumbai Indians, the table-toppers, things look ominous for UP Warriroz. It was clinical and mostly, devastating that would send chills down the spine of the opposition on Tuesday. On the other hand, UP Warriorz have hardly taken a step wrong this season and they got past Gujarat Gianst in their previous encounter to seal a palace in the Eliminator. Keeping everything in mind, UP Warriorz have been given odds of 2.17 whereas Delhi Capitals are given odds of 1.616 by our affiliate partner Melbet.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have been two of the finest teams in the ongoing Women’s Premier League and their league standings tell you that. We have gathered much information for you to bet on the game and figure out the best things to pick from.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The average first Innings score in the Brabourne Stadium is 169 in WPL. The last two matches in this venue have been won by the team Batting first. Spinners have taken more wickets (48) in this venue compared to Pacers (27) in this venue in WPL. Both the departments have gone for runs and have an economy of more than eight.

Weather Report

Heatwaves have taken over Mumbai but there are no rain predicted on the match day. But the sapping humidity could only mean one thing - a lot of help for spinners and if the pacers can take the benefit of the density, there is a chance for them to capitalise there.

UP Warriorz Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Simran Shaikh Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Alyssa Healy (c/wk) Batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler

UP Warriorz Team Form

UP Warriorz have had an inconsistent campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League so far but later made up for it to secure a place in the Eliminator. Tomorrow’s game allows them the confidence to beat the drum the right way and ensure that they carry enough momentum ahead of the playoffs encounter.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have lost two games in the entire league so far, and the way they toppled table-toppers Mumbai Indians tell a different story altogether, But they would wish to change that by getting the better of Mumbai Indians in the Monday encounter.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals Women won by 42 runs in the first game both sides met each other Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and that was only the second game for UP this season. They would want to exact revenge but more importantly, it would be for the self-serving reason of having enough confidence ahead of the playoffs.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, set to take place on Tuesday.

UPW to score under 149.5 runs @ 1.95 (Melbet)

UP Warriorz batting unit have failed to click as a unit in the WPL 2023, and despite having the most half-centuries, have the least runs among all the teams. Out of the six half-centuries scored, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath have scored two each while Grace Harris and KP Navgire have notched one fifty each. However, captain Alyssa Healy is the only batter in the UP Warriorz team in the top 10 run scorers list, clearly stating the inconsistency in batting by UP.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Meg Lanning has been excellent for Delhi and is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 271 runs at an average of 53. She failed to convert her starts in two games after a sensational start to the tournament but then made up for it with an explosive unbeaten knock against Mumbai Indians. Her strike rate of 138.26 further adds impetus to the fairytale.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

In all honesty, you will be spoilt for choice if you want to bet on a Mumbai Indians’ batter this season. Besides Natalie Sciver-Brunt their superstar names—Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Mathews—have also notched up in excess of 150 runs in their five games so far. Among the three, the Englishwoman, widely renowned for her big hitting, has been the best, with 182 runs at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 142.18. Betting on her is the kind of decision that you don’t regret later.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Jonassen to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Jess Jonnasen went wicket-less in her first match of the tournament, but proved effective in the second game, scoring 42 runs in just 20 balls scoring three fours and as many sixes also picking three wickets in the chase earned her first player of the match. She could be the best bowler in the tournament and that’s the reason why I am picking her as one of the best bets for DC’s bowling unit.

Ecclestone to be UPW’s best bowler (Melbet)

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been in good form with the ball and has the third-most wickets in the tournament to her name after Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews. The #1 ranked T20I bowler is yet to go wicketless in the tournament so far, and that tells you why backing her would yield good dividends.