Erling Haaland Officially Enters Guinness Book with Four World Records
Erling Haaland has earned four Guinness World Records for his remarkable goalscoring achievements. He became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, doing so in 111 matches. He also holds the single season Premier League record with 36 goals.
As the 2026/27 Premier League season approaches, Erling Haaland has added four Guinness World Records to his growing list of achievements. The Manchester City striker was presented with the certificates at the Etihad Stadium after an outstanding run of goals for club and country. Haaland became the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals, reaching the milestone in only 111 matches on December 2, 2025, when he scored against Fulham.
His record breaking Premier League career began with 36 goals in 38 matches during his debut season, setting a new single season scoring record and surpassing Mohamed Salah’s previous total of 32. Haaland has also made his mark in international football, scoring 19 UEFA Nations League goals between September 2020 and November 2024, the most by any player in the competition.
Another record came in the UEFA Champions League when he scored 5 goals against RB Leipzig in March 2023. That performance matched the record jointly held by Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano. At just 26, Haaland already has an impressive collection of records and could add further milestones as his career continues.