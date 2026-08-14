As the 2026/27 Premier League season approaches, Erling Haaland has added four Guinness World Records to his growing list of achievements. The Manchester City striker was presented with the certificates at the Etihad Stadium after an outstanding run of goals for club and country. Haaland became the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals, reaching the milestone in only 111 matches on December 2, 2025, when he scored against Fulham.